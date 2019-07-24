Friday, July 26

5 - 6 p.m. Cummins Prison Band

6 p.m. Blessing of the Grape Harvest

6:15 p.m. Media Grape Stomp—

Channel 5 (Laura Simon vs. Ruben Diaz vs. Joe Pennington vs. Jordan Tidwell)

6:30-7:00 p.m. Singer/Guitarist Braxton Leding

7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Cummins Prison Band

8:30 – 11 p.m. Street Dance – with DJ Alex East

(Schedule subject to change)

WINE TASTING 5 P.M. TO 8 P.M.

Saturday, July 27

7:30 – 9 am. Continental Breakfast

8:30 a.m. Patriotic Opening Music

9 a.m. Amateur Wine entry deadline-

-The Gathering Place, 1606 Franklin St.

9-9:30 a.m. Stan Bates & Jason Strode

9:30-10:15 a.m. “Flat Broke & Lonesome” 9:30 a.m. First Public Grape Stomp

10:00 Grape in a Spoon Relay Race

10:30-11:00 a.m. Singer Buddy Case

11-11:15 a.m. Stan Bates & Jason Strode

11 a.m. Grape Pie-Eating Contest

11:15 – noon “Flat Broke & Lonesome”

12:00 p.m. Public Grape Stomp

12:30 – 1 p.m. Buddy Case

1:00 p.m. Country Music Merilee Voth

1:30 p.m. Public Grape Stomp

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Stan Bates & Jason Strode

2 p.m. Waiter/Waitress Tray Races

2:30 p.m. Public Grape Stomp

2 - 3 p.m. Jeff Coley’s ‘Rat Sass’ Band

3 p.m. Amateur Winemaking Results

3:15 – 3:45 p.m. Stan Bates & Jason Strode 3:30 p.m. Public Grape Stomp

4:15 – 5 p.m. Stan Bates & Jason Strode

5 -6 p.m. ‘Typsy Gypsy’ Entertainers

5:30 p.m. Public Grape Stomp

6 – 7 p.m. ‘Mack and Moore’ of Rogers

7 p.m. Public Grape Stomp

7 – 8:30 p.m. ‘Typsy Gypsy’

8:30 – 11 p.m. Street Dancy with DJ Super Baby Matt Trotter

(Schedule subject to change)

WINE TASTING 10 A.M. TO 8 P.M.

FESTIVAL WINE GLASSES FOR SALE

Take home your limited-edition wine glass!

While here, also enjoy Tours & Tastings at our four local wineries: Mount Bethel, Hwy. 64 East in Altus; Post Winery, Hwy. 186 one block north of the city park, Chateau aux Arc and Wiederkehr’s Winery atop St. Mary’s Mountain about two miles from downtown Altus – open all weekend!

Drink Responsibly! Drive Safely!

Cheers!