Wednesday

Friday, July 26


5 - 6 p.m. Cummins Prison Band


6 p.m. Blessing of the Grape Harvest


6:15 p.m. Media Grape Stomp—


Channel 5 (Laura Simon vs. Ruben Diaz vs. Joe Pennington vs. Jordan Tidwell)


6:30-7:00 p.m. Singer/Guitarist Braxton Leding


7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Cummins Prison Band


8:30 – 11 p.m. Street Dance – with DJ Alex East


(Schedule subject to change)


WINE TASTING 5 P.M. TO 8 P.M.


Saturday, July 27


7:30 – 9 am. Continental Breakfast


8:30 a.m. Patriotic Opening Music


9 a.m. Amateur Wine entry deadline-


-The Gathering Place, 1606 Franklin St.


9-9:30 a.m. Stan Bates & Jason Strode


9:30-10:15 a.m. “Flat Broke & Lonesome” 9:30 a.m. First Public Grape Stomp


10:00 Grape in a Spoon Relay Race


10:30-11:00 a.m. Singer Buddy Case


11-11:15 a.m. Stan Bates & Jason Strode


11 a.m. Grape Pie-Eating Contest


11:15 – noon “Flat Broke & Lonesome”


12:00 p.m. Public Grape Stomp


12:30 – 1 p.m. Buddy Case


1:00 p.m. Country Music Merilee Voth


1:30 p.m. Public Grape Stomp


1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Stan Bates & Jason Strode


2 p.m. Waiter/Waitress Tray Races


2:30 p.m. Public Grape Stomp


2 - 3 p.m. Jeff Coley’s ‘Rat Sass’ Band


3 p.m. Amateur Winemaking Results


3:15 – 3:45 p.m. Stan Bates & Jason Strode 3:30 p.m. Public Grape Stomp


4:15 – 5 p.m. Stan Bates & Jason Strode


5 -6 p.m. ‘Typsy Gypsy’ Entertainers


5:30 p.m. Public Grape Stomp


6 – 7 p.m. ‘Mack and Moore’ of Rogers


7 p.m. Public Grape Stomp


7 – 8:30 p.m. ‘Typsy Gypsy’


8:30 – 11 p.m. Street Dancy with DJ Super Baby Matt Trotter


WINE TASTING 10 A.M. TO 8 P.M.


FESTIVAL WINE GLASSES FOR SALE


Take home your limited-edition wine glass!


While here, also enjoy Tours & Tastings at our four local wineries: Mount Bethel, Hwy. 64 East in Altus; Post Winery, Hwy. 186 one block north of the city park, Chateau aux Arc and Wiederkehr’s Winery atop St. Mary’s Mountain about two miles from downtown Altus – open all weekend!


Drink Responsibly! Drive Safely!


Cheers!