Friday, July 26
5 - 6 p.m. Cummins Prison Band
6 p.m. Blessing of the Grape Harvest
6:15 p.m. Media Grape Stomp—
Channel 5 (Laura Simon vs. Ruben Diaz vs. Joe Pennington vs. Jordan Tidwell)
6:30-7:00 p.m. Singer/Guitarist Braxton Leding
7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Cummins Prison Band
8:30 – 11 p.m. Street Dance – with DJ Alex East
(Schedule subject to change)
WINE TASTING 5 P.M. TO 8 P.M.
Saturday, July 27
7:30 – 9 am. Continental Breakfast
8:30 a.m. Patriotic Opening Music
9 a.m. Amateur Wine entry deadline-
-The Gathering Place, 1606 Franklin St.
9-9:30 a.m. Stan Bates & Jason Strode
9:30-10:15 a.m. “Flat Broke & Lonesome” 9:30 a.m. First Public Grape Stomp
10:00 Grape in a Spoon Relay Race
10:30-11:00 a.m. Singer Buddy Case
11-11:15 a.m. Stan Bates & Jason Strode
11 a.m. Grape Pie-Eating Contest
11:15 – noon “Flat Broke & Lonesome”
12:00 p.m. Public Grape Stomp
12:30 – 1 p.m. Buddy Case
1:00 p.m. Country Music Merilee Voth
1:30 p.m. Public Grape Stomp
1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Stan Bates & Jason Strode
2 p.m. Waiter/Waitress Tray Races
2:30 p.m. Public Grape Stomp
2 - 3 p.m. Jeff Coley’s ‘Rat Sass’ Band
3 p.m. Amateur Winemaking Results
3:15 – 3:45 p.m. Stan Bates & Jason Strode 3:30 p.m. Public Grape Stomp
4:15 – 5 p.m. Stan Bates & Jason Strode
5 -6 p.m. ‘Typsy Gypsy’ Entertainers
5:30 p.m. Public Grape Stomp
6 – 7 p.m. ‘Mack and Moore’ of Rogers
7 p.m. Public Grape Stomp
7 – 8:30 p.m. ‘Typsy Gypsy’
8:30 – 11 p.m. Street Dancy with DJ Super Baby Matt Trotter
(Schedule subject to change)
WINE TASTING 10 A.M. TO 8 P.M.
FESTIVAL WINE GLASSES FOR SALE
Take home your limited-edition wine glass!
While here, also enjoy Tours & Tastings at our four local wineries: Mount Bethel, Hwy. 64 East in Altus; Post Winery, Hwy. 186 one block north of the city park, Chateau aux Arc and Wiederkehr’s Winery atop St. Mary’s Mountain about two miles from downtown Altus – open all weekend!
Drink Responsibly! Drive Safely!
Cheers!