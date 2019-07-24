The 4-H Ranchoroundup had two district Orama talks presented on July 2nd. The talks were given by Liam Parham on beekeeping equipment and Evanna Green on the Kakapo these two members represented the club at the Ozark district orama held at the university of the Ozarks in Clarksville on June 19th. The meeting was called to order by the secretary. The song was led by Evanna and pledges were led by Callen Green. Old business was agreed to form a t-shirt committee and approved a design for the t-shirt and to have a back to school party at elevate. New business was to purchase a new supply cabinet, a banner and a 4-H flag and gavel set all motions carried. Ranchoroundup announces new members and the county fair. Refreshments were hotdogs chips and drinks. If you are interested in joining 4-H contact franklin county extension office at 931-967-274.