Charleston Elementary School will host Open House for grades Kindergarten through 4th grade on Thursday evening, August 8th from 7:00 to 8:00 PM. Students and their parents/guardians are invited to the Elementary School to meet with their teacher and to visit their classrooms. Teachers will present important information in a short presentation in the student’s classroom. For your convenience, each teacher will present 2 identical sessions within the hour, thus allowing parents with more than one child at CES to attend each of their children’s sessions. Students will receive a letter from their teacher with a scheduled session time, if that time-slot will not work, you can switch to the other session. We look forward to an exciting and educational school year!!

7:00 – 7:20 1st twenty-minute classroom session

7:30 – 7:50 2nd twenty-minute classroom session