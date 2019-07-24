The Barling Board of Directors supported an effort to secure funding to improve Barling City Park on Tuesday.

The board approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to apply for a matching grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism's Outdoor Recreation Grant Program for assistance to develop recreational facilities in the park during its meeting Tuesday.

City Administrator Steve Core said the items the city is looking at for the grant include a quarter-mile extension of the track at the park, an additional pavilion, restrooms, benches and picnic tables. The city has also looked at a splash pad and areas for disc golf and volleyball.

"... And we have acreage on both sides of the creek out there, and we have the railroad car bridge to go from one side to the other," Core said.

In a memo to Mayor Wally Gattis and the board of directors, Core said the application submission deadline is Aug. 30.

The board also approved a resolution conveying property to the Barling City Cemetery to expand the cemetery. The resolution states the board recently accepted land adjacent to the existing Barling City Cemetery with the express understanding a portion, 3.456 acres, of the land would be used to expand the existing cemetery.

The board's next regular meeting will be Aug. 13.