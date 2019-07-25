A local elementary teacher is one of 15 regional Arkansas Teacher of the Year finalists.

Dejah Stephens teaches fifth- and sixth-grade language arts and social studies at Orr Elementary. She’s been with the district for 10 years.

Stephens said being a finalist for the award is a “huge honor.”

“I work with so many amazing teachers, and I see what every single one of them does for their students,” Stephens said. “To be recognized while I am surrounded by stellar teachers is honestly such a privilege.”

She said this brings some validation to the time spent after hours and money invested to provide her students with a quality education. A lot of her success comes from the encouragement of other teachers and principals who encourage her to try new things, even if activities or techniques haven't traditionally been used in the classroom.

The award not only recognizes educators for their teaching abilities but leadership skills, which Stephens believes is appropriate.

Stephens said students learn to read, write and solve math problems. They also learn to take chances, think critically and look at things from different perspectives.

“We challenge them to work harder than they knew they could and to not settle for ‘good enough,’” Stephens said. “We teach and model empathy, communication skills and even conflict resolution.”

The longtime educator said she has the responsibility to show students how to be productive members of society and can speak positivity into their lives, some of whom might have never before felt special or capable.

Stephens said one of her 10th-grade teachers nominated her for a leadership conference, which changed how she viewed herself. That gesture — the confidence she could represent her school — has stuck with her ever since.

“Everyday I remind myself of the impact that teacher had in my life, and I strive to be that impact in my students’ lives as well,” Stephens said. “We only get about 180 days with these students, and it is so important that we recognize every single one of those are an opportunity to help them realize who they can be.”

Each finalist will receive $1,000 from the Walton Foundation, which has been a longtime supporter of the program, according to a press release.

Stephens hasn’t thought about how she will use it, but part of the funds most likely go toward making her classroom ready for the upcoming school year. She said it’s “always good” to have extra supplies for students who were unable to get everything on the supply list.

"Dejah Stephens is an excellent teacher," said Orr Elementary Principal Dawn Childress. "She is reflective, builds strong relationships with her students, is a leader among her peers and is a positive force in our building. She serves on our district technology committee and is the school technology liaison in our building. She is highly respected and valued by every member of our staff."

Each school district can select its District Teacher of the Year then nominate him or her for the Arkansas Teacher of the Year award, according to the Arkansas Department of Education nomination guidelines.

A panel chooses a regional finalist to represent each education service cooperative and Pulaski County, the guidelines state.

Fort Smith School District is a part of the Guy Fenton Education Service Co-Op, which features schools from Alma, Future School, Greenwood, Hackett, Lavaca, Mansfield, Van Buren and Waldron.

Four state semi-finalists are selected from the regional finalists, to be announced next Thursday at the Governor’s Mansion, according to a release. Site visits will be conducted before the 2020 Arkansas Teacher of the Year is selected.

The award winner will be named this fall and apply for the National Teacher of the Year award.

Kathy Ewing of Fort Smith's Belle Pointe New Tech Academy was also selected earlier this month as the Arkansas Association of Alternative Educators Teacher of the Year.