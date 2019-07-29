A Fort Smith couple recently was honored for their efforts in giving local children a home.

Krista and Chris Morland were named Area 2 Foster Parents of the Year by the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Children and Family Services at a July 12 banquet at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion, according to a news release.

The Morlands said it was a great honor.

"There are so many foster parents who are doing really hard work, and so it really means a lot to be recognized," Krista Morland said.

One winner from each area of the state, as well as the overall winner, was chosen by DHS/DCFS staff based on several criteria, including reunification efforts with biological families, partnership with the agency, support for other foster parents and advocacy for the children in their care.

DCFS Director Mischa Martin stated the Morlands were selected for the honor primarily because they fully support the value that all children deserve a safe, stable and nurturing home every day and work closely with the biological families of the children in their care.

"Krista and Chris are amazing foster parents and pour all their energy into their children," Martin stated. "In addition to their commitment to helping return foster children to their families, the Morlands have made a name for themselves through their ability and willingness to be ambassadors and powerful voices for foster parenting."

The Morlands have been serving as foster parents for more than five years. Krista Morland said both her father and her husband's father were adopted. As a result, they both grew up knowing the impact foster care and adoption can have on children and families.

"... And so we've always been aware of the need for families for children," Krista Morland said. "I think we chose foster care because there's so many children in foster care in our area and so few homes."

DCFS Communications Specialist Keith Metz said the overall number of children in foster care in the state was 4,342 as of Wednesday morning. Of that number, 835 were from Area 2, which includes Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Logan, Scott, Sebastian, and Yell counties. There were only 180 foster family homes in Area 2 at that point.

The Morlands said the first child they served was a 3-year-old girl, whom they had for 11 months.

"... And we had the privilege of walking beside her mother as her mom got herself back together and overcame her addiction," Krista Morland said. "And we formed a relationship with her mom and her grandma and the siblings, and the day that her mom got her back and was reunited, I got to take her back to her house and give her back to her mom, so it was a really special thing."

Krista Morland said during their time as foster parents, they have fostered 65 to 70 children together. The age range for the children has been vast, from newborn babies to 18-year-olds and everything in between. The average time the Morlands have served those children has been 6 to 12 months. Chris Morland said he is also currently working with an 18-year-old child who has aged out and who DHS is helping get set up in his own apartment. Chris Morland is helping him learn how to pay his bills, get a job and other necessities.

The Morlands are currently caring for five children between the ages of 1 and 15. This includes two children who are biologically theirs, two foster children and one child they are in the final stages of adopting. The Morlands said they plan to foster more children in the future.

"I don't see us stopping," Chris Morland said. "I mean, as long as we have a bed available, then we will continue to do it."

In addition to fostering children, Krista Morland said she and her husband are both on the board of directors for Arkansas Family Alliance. This is a group dedicated to connecting and healing families, which can include helping a biological family, helping a child in foster care and helping an adoptive home. Krista Morland speaks at RESTORE Retreats facilitated by the organization as well.

The Morlands also welcome people to come to their residence and have honest conversations about foster care with them, and co-lead a home group through their church, Community Bible, specifically for foster and adoptive parents. Krista Morland said something she thinks she and Chris are honest about is that foster care and adoption is very difficult.

"You're taking children who have come from trauma, and you are bringing them into your home, and so we see and hear and experience really hard things with broken children, but it's so worth it," Krista said. "We're adults, and so we know how to cope, and we are in a safe environment, and so why not invite children into our home when we are in a healthy place and we can help, love and serve them?"