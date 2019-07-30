THEFTS

SOUTH 17TH STREET, 800 BLOCK: Items valued at $140 were reported stolen during a vehicle break-in.



VIRGINIA AVENUE, 4300 BLOCK: Items valued at $1,110 were reported stolen during a residential burglary.



SOUTH 18TH STREET, 500 BLOCK: Items valued at $3,200 were reported stolen during a residential burglary.



SYLVAN HILLS, 1ST BLOCK: A black and orange 2004 Honda motorcycle valued at $3,000 was reported stolen.

600 TOWSON AVE. $740 was reported stolen at Towson Avenue Pawn.

3017 TOWSON AVE.: A shotgun valued at $1,000 was reported stolen at Mr. Auto Glass.

NORTH 40TH STREET, 1100 BLOCK: A wallet valued at $20 and two debit cards were reported stolen during a vehicle break-in.

IRVING STREET, 2900 BLOCK: A window AC unit valued at $200 was reported stolen during a break-in. Two doors were reportedly kicked in as well.

NORTH 40TH STREET, 1200 BLOCK: An attempted residential burglary was reported.

ASSAULTS

A VAN BUREN MAN reported another man pulled a gun out of his waistband and racked the slide during a conversation. The man reported thinking the other man was going to shoot him.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

ALEJANDRO VANQUEZ GALVEZ OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of possession of less than two grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance, loitering, a felony petition to revoke warrant, an absconding warrant and a parole violation.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

7920 U.S. 71 S.: An employee at E-Z Mart reported a woman attempted to purchase a drink and M&M's with a counterfeit $100 bill.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her ex called her and stated he was coming over to kill her.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her significant other, a man, threatened to kill her.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her boyfriend hit her in the face and ear and threw her down during a fight and also took her cellphone, valued at $200, when he left.

4800 TOWSON AVENUE: Somebody reportedly damaged the glass front of a digital menu screen and the glass from a window at McDonald's, causing an estimated $7,400 in damage.

BRITTANY ANNE SMITH, 30, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant.

VICTOR MAURICE MELANCON, 34, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony petition to revoke warrant, a first degree terroristic threatening warrant, a failure to pay fine warrant and a parole violation.

MILLER BARNEY CLIFTON JR. OF FORT SMITH was arrested on an absconding warrant, a parole violation, a failure to pay fine warrant, suspicion of theft by receiving, third offense driving while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license and refusal to submit to a chemical test.