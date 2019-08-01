Arkansas Rice and Downtown Little Rock Partnership will hold a new event at the River Market in October, Downtown on the Farm. The event will highlight Arkansas agriculture in a centralized, easily accessible venue, ultimately bringing the state's largest industry to the state's largest city. It will be noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. "Although agriculture is the state's largest industry, many Arkansans do not have the chance to experience life on a farm," said Arkansas Rice executive director Lauren Waldrip Ward. "Consumers are increasingly interested in not only where their food comes from, but also who grows it and how it is produced. Downtown on the Farm will a provide a hands-on opportunity celebrate our local neighbors who grow the food we eat at home and all around the world." Downtown on the Farm will invite the public for an agricultural experience in downtown Little Rock. The free, fun festival will feature live music from Adam Hambrick, Bonnie Montgomery, The Going Jessies and Rodney Block, as well as food trucks, pumpkin painting, petting zoo, beer garden, rice dig, plenty of up-close tractors and more. "We are excited to host such a unique and fun event in downtown Little Rock," said Gabe Holmstrom, Downtown Little Rock Partnership executive director. "It will be a great chance for downtown visitors and residents to experience life outside of the city and learn about the rewarding job that so many Arkansans do every day to keep the state fed." Complete event details, including sponsorship opportunities, can be found at https://www.arkansasrice.org/downtown.