In less than a minute, nine people were killed and 27 others were injured when a shooter opened fire in Dayton, Ohio's busy entertainment district late Saturday night.

Police gunfire took down the suspect, 24-year-old Connor Betts, ending the massacre.

Here are five things to know about Betts:

1.) Shooting lasted just 32 seconds. City leaders said a number of police officers were already in the area where Betts is alleged to have opened fire, allowing for a quick response, according to Yahoo! News. If they hadn't been nearby, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Police Chief Richard Biehl speculated the death toll would have been much, much higher.

2.) Shooter kills sister. Among the dead was Betts' sister, 22-year-old Megan. The two rode together to the Oregon District, the scene of the shooting, USA Today reports. A passenger who traveled with them was injured by gunfire. Police have said they don't believe Megan Betts knew what her brother had planned.

3.) No known motive. Biehl said at a news conference Monday that investigators were still searching for a motive. He did say, however, that the shooting was not believed to be racially motivated, CNN said.

4.) Heavily armed. Police say Betts was armed with a .223-caliber, high-capacity rifle with a pair of magazines that were each capable of holding 100 bullets. The shooter wore a bulletproof vest and mask, as well as hearing protection. CNN reports the rifle was ordered online from Texas, then transferred to a local gun dealer before being acquired by Betts. A second weapon, a shotgun, was found nearby in Betts' car.

5.) Kept 'hit list,' 'rape list.' While in high school, Betts reportedly kept a list of students he wanted to kill and a separate list of girls he wanted to rape, two former classmates told The Associated Press. Betts disappeared from campus for a short time after police were notified about the list, but ultimately he returned following an investigation. Officials with Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools declined to discuss the lists and how the district dealt with them. Still, the AP notes, nothing that turned up in a routine background check would have prevented Betts from buying guns and ammunition.