Four Northside students were nominated for national theater arts awards, including one winning for a supporting performance in a musical.

Madeleine Newman was nominated and won the award for her supporting role as Erzulie in “Once on This Island,” the first musical at Northside in more than 12 years. She accepted the honor in Bronx, New York, last week.

Three other students, Wailon Heuangwilai, Abby Hope and Angel Keohacksa, were also nominated for the award.

“This has been an incredible opportunity, primarily for us, to recognize the hard work and dedication that these students put into our production,” said Katy Featherston, Northside choir director. “Every student, even those who weren't nominated, poured their time, energy, and emotion into this show and because of all of their work, these four students have been recognized.

Featherston said it’s refreshing to see students recognized on a national level for their work that involved multiple areas of the arts, including dancing, singing, acting, costume design and lighting design. She believes the experience promoted understanding, awareness and empathy among each other and with those outside of their group.

The national recognition, however, is nothing compared to the pride the students and teachers have felt from local supporters.

According to a news release, the show ran from April 11-13 with nearly 100 people at each show. A matinee performance drew approximately 150 guests.

“It's important for us as a community to support these young artists through the beginning of their journey,” Featherston said. “Through every step, this show has felt that community backing.”

Robyn Fowler, Northside drama director, says in the release she is impressed with her students and believes the whole community should be proud. The cast and crew learned about the hard work necessary to put on “not just a good show, but a great show,” she said.

Fort Smith Executive Director of Communications Zena Featherston Marshall said a recording of the musical was sent to the National Youth Arts Theater, which was reviewed by a committee who makes nominations for the awards and ultimately selects a winner.

“It’s out of the ordinary to send a cold DVD and for a national organization to nominate kids based on their performance,” Featherston Marshall said.

All four students will be recognized later this month at a school board meeting, Featherston Marshall said.