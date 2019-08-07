SY 2019-2020

FOR FREE AND REDUCED PRICE MEALS

The Charleston School District today announces its policy for providing free and reduced price meals for children served under the [insert National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program]. [Each school and/or the central office] has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party. The price charged for a paid student breakfast is $.75; the price charged for a paid student lunch is $2.00.

HOUSEHOLD APPLICATIONS

The household size and income criteria identified below will be used to determine eligibility for free and reduced price benefits for SY 2018-2019. Children from households whose income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for free or reduced price meals.

FREE MEALS – 130%

REDUCED PRICE MEALS – 185%

Household Size

Federal Poverty Guidelines

Annual

Monthly

Twice per Month

Every Two Weeks

Weekly

Annual

Monthly

Twice

per Month

Every Two Weeks

Weekly

1

12,490

16,237

1,354

677

625

313

23,107

1,926

963

889

445

2

16,910

21,983

1,832

916

846

423

31,284

2,607

1,304

1,204

602

3

21,330

27,729

2,311

1,156

1,067

534

39,461

3,289

1,645

1,518

759

4

25,750

33,475

2,790

1,395

1,288

644

47,638

3,970

1,985

1,833

917

5

30,170

39,221

3,269

1,635

1,509

755

55,815

4,652

2,326

2,147

1,074

6

34,590

44,967

3,748

1,874

1,730

865

63,992

5,333

2,667

2,462

1,231

7

39,010

50,713

4,227

2,114

1,951

976

72,169

6,015

3,008

2,776

1,388

8

43,430

56,459

4,705

2,353

2,172

1,086

80,346

6,696

3,348

3,091

1,546

Each add’l person add

4,420

5,746

479

240

221

111

8,177

682

341

315

158

Household application forms are being distributed by the school with a letter informing households of the availability of free and reduced price meals for their children. Only one application should be submitted for each household. Applications are also available at the principal’s office in each school. To apply for free or reduced price meals, households must complete the application and return it to the school. Applications cannot be approved unless it contains complete information as described in the instructions provided with the application. Applications may be submitted at any time during the school year as circumstances change. The information households provide on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and verification of data.

Applications may be subject to verification at any time during the school year by school officials.

CATEGORICAL ELIGIBILITY

Children who are members of a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly food stamps, household are categorically eligible for free meals. School officials will determine eligibility for free meals based on documentation obtained directly from the SNAP office. School officials will notify households of their eligibility. Households who are notified of their eligibility but who do not want their children to receive free meals must contact the school. SNAP households should complete an application if they are not notified of their eligibility by August 30, 2019.

Households with children who are members of currently approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly food stamps, may submit an application with abbreviated information as described in the application instructions.

Children who are enrolled in Head Start / Even Start programs are categorically eligible for free meals. Contact Susan Brown at 479-965-7160 with questions regarding Head Start / Even Start meal benefits.

Children certified as migrant, homeless or runaway by the district are categorically eligible for free meals. Contact Susan Brown at 479-965-7160 with questions regarding migrant, homeless or runaway meal benefits.

Foster children who are the legal responsibility of a welfare agency or court are also eligible for benefits regardless of the income of the household with whom they reside. Eligibility for the foster child is based on the child being the legal responsibility of welfare agency or court. An application for a household that includes both foster children and non-foster must be completed for eligibility to be determined for the non-foster children. Contact Susan Brown at 479-965-7160 with questions regarding foster children.

Children in households that receive WIC may be eligible for benefits. An application must be completed for determination of eligibility.

If a household member becomes unemployed during the school year, the household may be eligible for free or reduced price meals PROVIDED that the loss of income causes the household income to be within the eligibility criteria. An application should be completed for determination of eligibility benefits.

Under the provisions of the free and reduced price meal policy Susan Brown will review applications and determine eligibility. 479-965-7160

Parents or guardians dissatisfied with the ruling of the determining official may wish to discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis. Parents wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either to: Melissa Moore at 479-965-7160

A household may SUBMIT an application ANYTIME DURING THE SCHOOL YEAR.

Nondiscrimination Statement:

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

(2) fax: 202-690-7442; or

(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.