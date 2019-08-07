Judge Paul A. Efurd has announced his intention to run for District Judge in the 7th Judicial District. The 7th Judicial District is a newly created district court that covers both Franklin and Johnson County, beginning January 1, 2021.

Judge Efurd is the elected District Judge of Charleston, Franklin County, Arkansas. After graduating from the University of Arkansas School of Law, he opened a solo law practice in Charleston. He has been a solo practitioner for the past 22 years and has been serving as the district judge for Charleston in Franklin County since January 1, 2004. Judge Efurd says “It has been an honor to serve my district and the people of my community. I am now hoping to continue serving the people ofboth Franklin County and Johnson County as their district judge.”

In his 14 years on the bench, Judge Efurd has always strived to treat all parties who have appeared before him in a fair and just manner. He said, “I believe that to truly have justice, the Court must look at all parties equally, but understand that each set of circumstances is unique.”

Judge Efurd resides in Charleston with his wife, Karrie, of 3 7 years. Mrs. Efurd has been employed by the Charleston Public Schools for 37 years. She serves as elementary counselor for Charleston Elementary School.

“I appreciate your support and please remember to vote March 3, 2020.”