University of Arkansas - Fort Smith students will move into campus housing beginning in just ten days. Cub Camp participants will move in 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 15; while students residing in Sebastian Commons will move in 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 16-17, and Lion’s Den residents will move in 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 17.

Members of Numa’s Move-In Crew, made up of more than 200 volunteers from across campus will help with coordinating traffic, unloading cars, and transporting belongings to student housing. UAFS employees will join student volunteers throughout the day, and some residents may even get a hand from Dr. Terisa Riley, chancellor of UAFS.

“I’m honored to help welcome these students to their campus homes on their very first day as Lions,” said Riley, who began her career in higher education as a resident assistant when she was an undergraduate student at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

“Students who live in university housing are often more successful in their academic pursuits,” she explained. “But not only that, they make lifelong friends, and they live in a safe environment where they have constant access to campus, their professors, and organizations through which they can be actively engaged and involved.”

“It is so wonderful to see current students and employees from all corners of the university come together to help our students settle into their new homes,” said Beth Eppinger, director of housing and residential life at UAFS.

“From the first day of their college career, we want our students to know that UAFS cares about them,” said Eppinger. “The Lion pride emanates from our volunteers every year, and it is so exciting for students to meet these people, whom they will see again and again on campus as the year progresses.”

An energetic move-in crew and a helpful first-day also helps show parents the kind of personal attention and care students receive at UAFS. “We want parents to feel confident that their student is in capable hands,” Eppinger added.

Even with assistance from all over campus, move-in is still a major campus event, and the community should take necessary precautions while driving near campus. “Parking lots are closed, there are hundreds of cars entering and exiting campus, University Police are monitoring the controlled chaos, and there are a lot of directional signs,” said Eppinger.

Students moving into the Lion’s Den will first park in Lot K and head to the South Lion’s Den building to check-in. After checking in, they may drive their vehicles to parking Lot H, directly in front of the Pendergraft Health Science Building, where move-in crews will whisk their belongings up to their rooms. After belongings are unloaded, students and parents should return to lot K or F to park.

Additional traffic may be expected along Waldron Avenue, as parents and students use the crosswalk to move between parking lot K to the Lion’s Den to begin unpacking the rooms.

For more information about move-in day or UAFS housing, contact Eppinger at 479-788-7334 or beth.eppinger@uafs.edu.

Full instructions for move-in day are available at: https://campuslife.uafs.edu/housing/lions-den-move-in-info.

Fall 2019 classes begin Monday, Aug. 19 at UAFS.

