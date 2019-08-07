LITTLE ROCK—A guided walking tour of the Arkansas Tuberculosis Sanatorium Historic District at Booneville will be offered on Saturday, October 5, 2019, Preserve Arkansas Executive Director Rachel Patton announced today. The Arkansas Tuberculosis Sanatorium Historic District encompasses nearly 900 acres on Pott’s Ridge, known locally as “The Hill.” The district was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2006 with national significance for its association with the nationwide fight against tuberculosis throughout much of the 20th century and for its excellent collection of Art Deco, Craftsman, and Colonial Revival-style buildings.

Opened in 1910, the Booneville Sanatorium was the largest and best facility of its kind in the United States by 1940, and it served as a model for tuberculosis treatment facilities in neighboring states as well as abroad. Since 1973, the campus has been home to the Booneville Human Development Center.

The tour will begin at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Nyberg Building, 87 Reed Road, Booneville, and last between one and two hours, ending with a cookout at the Arkansas Tuberculosis Sanatorium Museum. The tour is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted to benefit Preserve Arkansas and the Arkansas Tuberculosis Sanatorium Museum.

For additional information, contact Rachel Patton at RPatton@PreserveArkansas.org or 501- 372-4757.

