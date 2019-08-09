The Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., a program of the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, offers lunch at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday as well as other activities.

Lunch menus include:

Monday, Aug. 12

Grilled pork, mushroom gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and carrots, white bread, apple slices and milk.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Cheese omelet, turkey sausage patty, grits, Texas toast, applesauce and milk.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Glazed ham, country potatoes, sliced carrots, cornbread, peanut butter cookie, margarine and milk.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Frito pie, whole kernel corn, Fiesta vegetable, corn chips, strawberry fluff and milk.

Friday, Aug. 16

Hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato wedges, hamburger bun, hot spiced fruit, mustard, ketchup and milk.

Strachota exercise classes and activities include:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Jazzercise, aerobics, Walk away the Pounds, Sit-a-cise, advanced aerobics and line dancing.

Tuesday and Thursday

Movement with Balance, Word Search, Dominoes, puzzles and coloring.

Details: Strachota Senior Center, 870-543-6323.