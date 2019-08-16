The talents of local artists were honored Aug. 8 during the opening reception for the 2019 Pine Bluff Art League Annual Exhibition at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC), according to a news release.

The 2019 winners are:

Best in Show: Crystal Jennings, “Lily,” graphite drawing;

First Place: Elizabeth Sadler, “Blue Lady,” alcohol ink on Yupo paper;

Second Place: Dell Gorman, “Window With A View,” acrylic;

Third Place: Melissa Abernathy, “Sandpipers,” photograph;

Honorable Mention: Crystal Jennings, “Chrysalis,” graphite;

Honorable Mention: Rhonda Fleming Holderfield, “Summertime,” acrylic.

Art league members selected for this year’s show also include Jimmie L. Burton, Richard Davies, Gerry Delongchamp, Jenny Holley, Glenda Mullikin, Inis Danley Ray and Claudia Spainhour.

“Once again, the Pine Bluff Art League artists have submitted beautiful pieces for this wonderful exhibition,” said ASC Curator Lenore Shoults.

The Arts & Science Center hosts an exhibition of works by Pine Bluff Art League (PBAL) members each year. For the 2019 exhibition, 21 artists submitted 63 works for consideration.

ASC invites an independent juror to select 25 pieces for the show and determine the winners. Juror Ricky Sikes presented awards for Best in Show; First, Second and Third Place; and Honorable Mention.

Sikes is an artist-in-residence at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where he teaches two-dimensional design, drawing and painting. He earned a Master of Fine Arts degree, specializing in studio art, from Louisiana Tech University’s School of Design in 2018, according to the release.

The exhibition is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co. The reception was sponsored by volunteer group Art Krewe and MK Distributors. The exhibition remains on view in the International Paper Gallery through Saturday, Nov. 9.

The Pine Bluff Art League meets 2-4 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. The meetings include guest artists and speakers, demonstrations and hands-on projects. The PBAL has gallery space in the Reynolds center concourse. The gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Membership is open to any adult interested in fine art. Details: PBAL President Vickie Coleman, vickiecoleman981@yahoo.com, 870-879-3825 or 870-540-9975.

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. in Pine Bluff, is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Sunday and Monday. Gallery admission is free. Support for ASC is provided in part by the Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Department of Arkansas Heritage, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission.

ASC is a member of the Discovery Network, a statewide program of the Museum of Discovery. Details: asc701.org.