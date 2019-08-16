Arkansas

Martia Bonds Enterprises LLC was incorporated by Martia S. Bonds, 702 S. Grand Ave., Stuttgart, Aug. 8.

Drew

The R A M Theatrical Arts Foundation was incorporated by Jannette Lynn Ashcraft, 108 N. Main St., Dermott, Aug. 5.

Grant

Eagle Ridge Estates Development of Sheridan Inc. was incorporated by Scott Knox, 749 Grant 3515, Sheridan, Aug. 5.

Hobson Construction Co. was incorporated by Charles Hobson, 13 Leif Tyler, Sheridan, Aug. 8.

Paveconnect Logistics, LLC was incorporated by David Workman, 44 Grant 65, Sheridan, Aug. 9.

Jefferson

Allen & Montgomery LLC was incorporated by Yurie Allen, 11 Avalon Ave., Pine Bluff, Aug. 5.

Aureli LLC was incorporated by Marilyn Aureli, 3407 U.S. 65 S, Pine Bluff, Aug. 8.

CJ King Trucking LLC was incorporated by Carlton J. King, 212 Falcon Cove, White Hall, Aug. 6.

Hillman’s Cleaning Service LLC was incorporated by William Hillman, 2827 Edgewood Drive, Pine Bluff, Aug. 9.

J Shepherd’s Transport Inc. was incorporated by Jamaine Shepherd, 4111 W. Seventh Ave., Pine Bluff, Aug. 7.

Jasmine & Co. Virtual Assistant Agency LLC was incorporated by Jasmine Monk, 6009 Sarwil Drive, Pine Bluff, Aug. 7.

Jj&J Investments & Holdings LLC was incorporated by Randy Dewayne Dolphin Jr., 6719 Ponderosa Road, Pine Bluff, Aug. 4.

LLR Records LLC was incorporated by Christopher M. Williams, 3202 Daffodil St., Pine Bluff, Aug. 6.

Pastor Dixon’s Heavenly Blessings was incorporated by Valarie House, 11615 U.S. 270, Pine Bluff, Aug. 6.

Stepps & Associates Inc. was incorporated by George Stepps, 123 W. Second Ave., Pine Bluff, Aug. 8.

Streak Cred, LLC was incorporated by Terrance Hutson, 408 Sunshine Lane, Redfield Aug. 9.

Lincoln

Yarberry Farms & Investments LLC was incorporated by Cory Yarberry, 3296 Highway 212 W, Star City, Aug. 9.