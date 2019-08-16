The University of Central Arkansas Division of Outreach and Community Engagement has released information for this fall’s free class starting in September.

“The (division) is the best place to start when you want to explore a passion, learn something new or expand your knowledge without seeking a degree,” the website reads. “Our quality lifelong learning programs are designed with the diverse learner in mind.”

Created in 1919 as the extension department for the Arkansas State Normal School, the group celebrated 100 years back in April. The Log Cabin Democrat was present for the ceremony on campus and according to division representatives present, the idea behind the establishment came from a professor on campus who made the recommendation to then-president B. W. Torreyson to allow students to take classes through the school without being on campus – a college without walls.

Then, it was mostly teachers at schools in rural areas that participated, a time when very few teachers across the state held degrees; taking the available classes could enhance that accreditation, thanks to the extension.

In the years since, the division has evolved to be more like a big tent, officials described, adding new programs – the variety means there’s something for everyone – along the way.

“Our work is meaningful and our staff are truly engaged,” Associate Vice President Shaneil Ealy, said. “We recognize our responsibility to the community and to the university. Outreach is transforming lives through education and we have so many stories to share.”

She said that back in 1919, it was formed to meet the extension program but also as a public service.

“One hundred years later, we continue that tradition of service and community engagement,” Ealy said. “Our mission is to connect the campus with the community through innovative and collaborative programs and services.”

The division has grown to include a multitude of options for the community from culinary classes to health and fitness to test prep and leadership groups.

“We have hundreds of noncredit classes to fit your lifestyle, whether you prefer online, face-to-face, evening or weekend classes,” the website states. “Additionally, [o]utreach provides turn-key conference and event planning services. We can coordinate your next workshop, conference, wedding or other special events.”

The outreach describes itself as a one-stop shop “for continuing education, conference and event planning services.”

While many of the classes and other programs require a registration fee, the outreach hosts a number of free events as well, listed below:

• “Investment Costs: Learning What and How You Pay,” from 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at UCA Downtown. Instructors Laura Holder and Bud Welch from Wells Fargo Advisors will help participants discover their investment cost savings options at varying levels of investing.

• Retirement seminar from 10-11 a.m. Sept. 5 in the Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center on the UCA campus. Phylis Dills will walk participants several social-security discussions. During this course, instructed by Phylis Dills, participants will discover how to qualify for social security retirement benefits, the difference between reduced, full and delayed retirement and more, how social security benefits are calculated and will also learn about the other types of insurance available through social security, the taxation of benefits and medicare - including enrollment periods.

• Disability seminar from 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 5 in Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center. Phylis Dills will help participants learn about disability programs administered by the U.S. Social Security Administration: Social Disability and Supplemental Security Income. Throughout the course, participants will compare these two programs by discussing the technical qualifications of each, will review the medical qualifications, the application process, Medicare and Medicaid as it pertains to each program and social security’s online services.

• Hispanic Heritage Art Exhibit Reception from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 6 at UCA Downtown. Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with art.

• “Estates, Wills & Trusts,” from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 10 in Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center. Learn the basics of estate planning such as wills, trusts and powers of attorney from Dudeck Law Firm’s Frank Dudeck.

• “Know Before You Go: Writing a Winning Scholarship Essay-Part 1-The Basics,” from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Sept. 14 in Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center. Instructor Donna Hill will show participants the basics concerning the framing of an eloquent and thorough essay that will allow your best qualities to shine through for scholarship opportunities.

• The 2019-20 Women’s Leadership Network Kick-Off event from 4-6 p.m. on Sept. 19 at UCA President’s House. The featured topic will be the art of networking.

• Arkansas Coding Academy Open House from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 19 located at 1835 South Donaghey. A meet and greet event where guests have the opportunity to learn about the upcoming classes and languages, try out some coding tutorials, view past student projects and talk to career counselors.

• Women’s Self-Defense Workshop from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 21 in Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center. Master Brice Bishop, of Conway, an eighth-degree black belt will teach the class. Participants will learn basic, effective, real-world, self-defense tactics and discuss awareness to surroundings, most effective techniques, avoidance and more.

• “Balance: Body & Soul-A Movement Class,” from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Mondays from Sept. 23 – Oct. 28 in Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center. The goal of the class, instructed by Leigh Ann Warriner –MMT, CMLDT– is to help participants reconnect with their body and restore and improve balance and posture.

• “How to Start a Small Business,” from 6 – 8:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center. Taught by Don Bradley, the class will provide participants with the information needed to start a small business.

• “How to Write a Business Plan,” from 6 – 8:30 p.m. Sept. 26 in Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center. Don Bradley will teach participants how to construct a well-written business plan.

• Women’s Leadership Network Book Club from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 26 at the Elizabeth House located at 120 Elizabeth Street. Join for a discussion, facilitated by Leslie Zorwick, of the book, “Yes Please,” by Amy Poehler.

For information about all UCA Outreach events, visit www.uca.edu/outreach or call 501-450-3118.

Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.