As the Aug. 12, Property Owners’ Association recreation committee meeting began, Chair Donna Aylward passed around a flyer from the Pickleball Club offering lawn flags for sale to raise funds for the pickleball courts.

Later, Stacy Hoover reported that someone had attempted to repair a bubble in the surface of one of the pickleball courts with Gorilla Glue. She warned that such attempts could void the warranty on the courts’ surface.

The POA’s insurance carrier has requested that the POA have every person sign a waiver to use the fitness center. The POA is considering having a waiver that covers all amenities, with a 1-time electronic waiver-signing at annual renewal.

Hoover reported the POA is developing a new interactive calendar to be on the Village website, explorethevillage.com. The calendar is currently being populated with recreation events and will have photographs of the locations of events. Users will be able to RSVP for fitness center classes and other events through the calendar, for example. Hoover estimated an Oct. 1 roll-out date for the calendar.

The new bocce ball courts are on budget and on schedule for opening on Sept. 1. The next step will be laser grading of the playing surfaces. Concerns raised about unauthorized play will be addressed by lighting, signage and monitoring. The storage building at the old courts will be moved to the new location. Bocce club members will paint the pavilion.

Repairs to the lawn bowling surface have been approved and scheduled. POA maintenance crews will schedule a workday later in the fall or winter to paint and replace signage and benches and other touch-up needs and the bowling site.

Member Larry Wilson reported that halogen lights at the Woodlands auditorium were being replaced with light emitting diode lights, which would be cooler to operate, use much less electricity and allow staff to more easily handle lighting at events.

Hoover reported that the outdoor pool work was ahead of schedule.

She listed 11 additional requirements by the state health department to the plans, and that both the plans and the additional requirements had been approved by the Architectural Control Committee. Cynthia McGear proposed adding a slide to the pool and suggested a fundraiser to pay for it.

Bob Wagstaff, tennis pro, has reported cracks, general maintenance needs and wear and tear at the tennis courts. He is preparing a report on how to approach increasing play, as use of the tennis courts has been declining for some time.

Fitness revenue issues were the subject of recent roundtable discussions with users of the fitness center.

Table facilitators were members of the committee and reported that most participants were trying to be objective and constructive and were appreciative of the opportunity to have the roundtable meetings. A written report of the roundtables will be available at the committee’s September meeting.

Hoover noted that fitness center revenues comprised from a third to a half of total recreation revenue to the POA. A back-and-forth discussion began, without any decisions, about adding merchandise to sell at the fitness center. Suggested items were T-shirts, towels and branded items.

Most fitness centers have salespeople; the Village center does not. The desk attendants may sell memberships, but they are not salespeople or marketers. Marketing the fitness center should be done at the POA office, one person said. Another said that the center manager should be responsible for tours of the center, instead of the desk attendants.

Building on the fitness center marketing discussion, a member noted, and other members and guests affirmed, that such marketing information was not made available to them at the time they moved to the Village. One guest suggested that a packet of marketing information could be presented to new Villagers. Another person noted that some of this information is presented at the monthly Newcomers sessions.

The Coronado Center Deliberative Engagement process is continuing, Hoover reported. The next meetings will be with business stakeholders in the area, including the churches and the strip mall owner, among others.

Progress continues on the planned recreation event for the 2020 anniversary celebrations. Sponsors are being sought to provide lanyards and T-shirts. A letter will be sent to Village organizations about Sept. 15, seeking 10-member teams from each to participate in the competition, which is to acquire points for participating in Village amenities.

Hoover added that they plan to begin promoting the event in January, with a kick-off date in April. The competition would last 6 months. Details on how points earned for participation would be recorded are not finalized at this time.

The next recreation committee meeting will be 3 p.m. Sept. 9, at the Coronado Community Center. Visitors are welcome and encouraged to attend.