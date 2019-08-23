LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas man has pleaded guilty to charges alleging he mailed white powder to Sen. Tom Cotton's Washington office along with a letter that stated, "Maybe this will get your attention."

Henry Goodloe pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to a count of conveying false information about possessing a biological weapon for the August 2018 letter he mailed to the Republican senator. Prosecutors say a Senate mail facility intercepted the letter and a hazardous response team determined the powder was unbleached flour and starch.

The letter's return address was Goodloe's home address in Pine Bluff.

A sentencing hearing hasn't been set yet for the 77-year-old Goodloe. He faces up to five years in prison.