In an effort to reduce absenteeism among student mothers, the Helena-West Helena School District partnered with ASU-ABC to place a birth to 3-year-old center on the CHS Campus that opened as the new school year started.

Joann Nalley and Sonja Bottorff reported to the School Board at last week's meeting about the center's opening. Twenty-two students are in the facility, including eight babies and fourteen toddlers. Planning for the facility began last year.

These 14 students are in addition to the 55 3-4 year old students that are being provided preschool services at Wahl Elementary.

Superintendent Linda English visited the facility on opening day and was impressed describing what she saw as "phenomenal." She continued, "This will be a big help to our mothers and great for these children."

ASU-ABC detailed over $10,000 in facility improvements that it made to the CHS Facility during its report. A new playground was also added next to the building.