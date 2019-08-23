The Delta Cultural Center (DCC) will host its annual Teachers' Appreciation Reception, Thursday, August 29, from 4 to 5 p.m.

The Delta Cultural Center (DCC) will host its annual Teachers’ Appreciation Reception, Thursday, August 29, from 4 to 5 p.m. It will be held in the DCC’s main gallery, 141 Cherry Street in historic downtown Helena.

According to Dr. Kyle Miller, executive Director of the DCC, the reception is an opportunity for the DCC team to acknowledge and thank Phillips County educators for their dedication to the development of students throughout the County. During this back-to-school drop-in, hors d’oeuvres will be served and admission is free.

The evening’s festivities will also include free educational materials to support classroom activities. Teachers may feel free to tour the main gallery’s “Our Front Porch” exhibition and experience the “Delta Sounds Studio” display where the historic “King Biscuit Time” blues radio show airs each day, Mondays through Fridays. Blues musicians from Helena and Phillips County are among those from the Delta who are memorialized there.

All teachers and their guests are invited to join the DCC staff on this special occasion. As teachers return to the classroom, the DCC applauds the significance of the partnership that they forge with students-- and with parents—to prepare these young people to reach their full potential. For more information contact Richard Spilman at 870.338.4350, or richard.spilman@arkansas.gov.

The Delta Cultural Center shares the vision of all eight divisions within the Department of Arkansas Heritage—to preserve and promote Arkansas Heritage as a source of pride and satisfaction.