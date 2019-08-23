Local residents of Helena and West Helena, who use the major city services of water, sewer and sanitation, will see a full slate of fee increases on September 1.

After meeting, discussing, and debating these changes for much of the past summer the Helena-West Helena City Council approved the final ordinances for the hikes on August 13.

For city water, the following metered water rates for services shall become effective on September 1:

• Within Helena-West Helena city limits: The first 1,000 gallons used per month will be charged at $13.71 per 1,000 gallons, and thereafter, each 1,000 gallons used per month at 2.31 per 1,000 gallons.

• Outside city limits: The first 1,000 gallons used per month at $14.71 per 1,000 gallons, and thereafter, each 1,000 gallons per month at 2.31 per 1,000 gallons.

In addition, the new city water rate schedule calls for water rates to be increased annually at a rate equal to the Consumer Price Index beginning January 1, 2020.

For city sewer, the following sewer rates for services shall also become effective on September 1:

• Minimum Charge (first 1000 gallons used) will be $7.85 (Minimum), and the rate for each additional 1000 gallons used will be $1.54

For city garbage fees, all homes or residences in Helena-West Helena shall be charged $28.25 per month for garbage pickup. The new fees include provisions for residents in duplexes (per unit), apartments (also per unit), and mobile homes. All will pay $28.25 per month.

The new city garbage ordinance also authorizes the city's Water Department, Mayor, as well as the City Attorney to take any and all necessary measures to enforce the collection of the Sanitation fees.

The Water Department will be the billing agency for all fees for each customer. If the customer fails or refuses to pay the bill, then their water services shall be terminated until full payment is received, under the new ordinance.