Artrageous is a unique concept that invites community and a sense of togetherness as the whole show culminates in a one of a kind Live Arts Installation at the end of each concert.

Part Art Studio, Part Rock Concert, Part Creation Lab – Artrageous is a performance that everyone will enjoy! Artwork created during the performance will be available for sale following the show!

Experience the thrill of witnessing giant masterpieces being created before your eyes in mere moments and join the challenge to see if you can guess what is being created. Artrageous artists use bold colors with hands and brushes as they are inspired by the troupe’s vocalists, musicians and dancers as they race to complete the paintings before the last note.

Artrageous is a unique concept that invites community and a sense of togetherness as the whole show culminates in a one of a kind Live Arts Installation at the end of each concert. Audiences interact with the Gallery, the Performers and even add their own art.

This show is brought to you in part by the following sponsors: The Delta Cultural Center, The Ophelia Polk Moore Trust and The Phillips County Community Foundation.

Admission to this and other Warfield Concerts by world-renowned artists is free. The performance will take place in Helena, Ark. in the Lily Peter Auditorium at PCCUA on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 7:30PM. Download your free tickets from our website at www.warfieldconcerts.com. Tickets are also available at the Phillips County Chamber of Commerce and the Tourist Information Center.

This free concert series is made possible through a bequest by the late S.D. Warfield, the Warfield patrons, and the corporate, business, agency, and foundation contributors. For more information, call the Chamber of Commerce at (870) 338-8327.