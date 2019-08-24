From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports

Stepmother accused of battery

A Vilonia woman is accused of attacking her stepson’s girlfriend last week.

According to an incident report, a 33-year-old woman called sheriff’s deputies shortly before midnight on Aug. 15 after Rebecca Ann Edley, 46, beat her.

The alleged incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. at a residence on Ranchette Road. The woman said she was with her boyfriend at the Ranchette Road residence when she and Edley began arguing.

Edley at one point “hit her on the back of the head, slapped her, then hit her on the back of the head again.”

The woman’s boyfriend proceeded to stand in between his girlfriend and stepmother to keep Edley from attacking his girlfriend, the report states.

According to the alleged victim’s statement, Edley threatened to have someone beat her stepson following the incident.

Suspect beats man in his sleep

A Gold Lake Club Road resident was beaten in his sleep last week by an unknown suspect.

The sheriff’s office was alerted of the incident around 3:30 a.m. Friday after the victim wandered to a neighbor’s house for help.

The 41-year-old man was covered in blood when deputy Steve Sumner arrived on scene, according to an incident report.

“I noticed [the man] had blood all over his clothes, arms and face,” the report reads in part. “I noticed [he] had a laceration across the bridge of his nose, both eyes were red, the area around both his eyes [was] swollen, his lips were swollen, there was blood in his mouth and nose and his whole facial area was swollen.”

The man said he was sleeping in his storage shed when a man named “Bill” broke into the shed and started beating him.

The victim described the suspect as a bald man who stood about 6-feet and 2-inches tall.

First responders took the victim by ambulance to the Baptist Health Medical Center for further treatment. As the man was headed to the hospital, the report states authorities learned he had “multiple” warrants.

Because the victim said he believed the suspect lives on Lawrence Landing, authorities searched their records to see if they had any similar complaints previously filed against anyone in the area matching the description the victim gave of the suspect. According to the report, “they found someone during their search matching the description who lived in the area.”

Deputy Sumner brought a photo of the suspect, Benjamin Jordan, to the hospital, to show the victim. According to the report, the victim confirmed Jordan was the man who attacked him.

Conway man accused of knocking woman’s teeth out

A Conway man reportedly hit a Vilonia woman in the face last week as the two were headed home from Walmart.

According to an incident report, police were called to a residence along Deerfield Road shortly before 9 p.m. Aug. 16 after the victim came home “with blood on her and her teeth ... knocked out.”

The woman told deputy Stephen Canino she was headed home from the Walmart in Jacksonville with Michael Long, 38, “hit her in the face and knocked her teeth out.”

According to the report, the woman’s face was bruised and she was missing two teeth.

Because the alleged incident occurred while the two were in White County, Faulkner County deputies notified the While County Sheriff’s Office and the woman was able to also file a report with WCSO deputies and the Arkansas State Police, the report states.

Long called the sheriff’s office about two hours later saying he would turn himself in and that he was at the Dollar General near Holland. However, by the time authorities made it to the store, the Conway man had already left, the report states.