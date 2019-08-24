THEFTS

MEADOW DRIVE, 7900 BLOCK: A leaf blower valued at $1,050 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

BROCKMAN AVENUE, 3900 BLOCK: A PlayStation 4, a light-up tire, two pairs of headphones, seven gold bracelets and an iPad valued at $1,760 were reported stolen.

WEST KNIGHT DRIVE, 3500 BLOCK: A vehicle key, a house key and a post office key valued at $30 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

FRESNO STREET, 1100 BLOCK: Shoes and clothes valued at $150 were reported stolen in a break-in.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

LARISSA MARIE RAINVILLE OF CHARLESTON was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and unclassified driving while intoxicated.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

AN EMPLOYEE AT FLASH MARKET, 1549 N. Greenwood Ave., reported a card skimmer attached to one of the gas pumps at the business.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

CHRISTOPHER THOMAS BAKLEY OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant and a parole violation.

DEREK SHAQUILLE WRIGHT OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of furnishing a prohibited article in a correctional facility, possession of more than 80 doses of a Schedule I or II depressant or hallucinogenic with intent to deliver, possession of more than 400 grams of a Schedule IV or V controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of more than 14 grams of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to deliver, unclassified driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving left of center or improper overtaking or passing and a parole violation.

JEROME DAVID GEELS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported $1,000 damage to two windows at his house in the 4900 block of Juniper Circle.

A WOMAN, NO ADDRESS LISTED, reported a tall, slim black man shot nine rounds near the intersection of North L and 39th streets.