A leader of workforce development and education in the Fort Smith region was awarded the Arkansas Economic Developers & Chamber Executive’s Volunteer of the Year Award.

Jason Green, vice president of human resources at ABB in Fort Smith, was presented the AEDCE award Monday by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson in an event at the Fort Smith Convention Center. Green is also a former chairman of the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

“Even though this may be an individual award, it truly should be a team award, because it would not have been possible without so many people from our community, our state and even some from outside the state,” Green said, noting he was “honored and humbled” to receive the award.

In his introduction for Green, Ken Warden of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith said the honoree has been active in volunteering in the west Arkansas region for many years but in the past few years, has made a commitment to economic development and education workforce initiatives that is “laser focused.”

Warden, dean of the UAFS College of Applied Science and Technology, said Green has “elevated himself to become a champion of workforce development in the state” and pointed out Green was key to the campaign for the local school district voters to approve a millage rate increase last year for the first time in 31 years. Green was also instrument in creating a robotics and automation technical training site on the campus of the local ABB facility for students in Fort Smith Public Schools and UAFS, Warden said. And Green worked with UAFS to create a youth apprentice program for high school seniors and college freshmen.

Prior to joining ABB in 2007, Green worked for Hallmark Cards Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri, for 15 years in a variety of human resources positions. A native of Fort Smith, Green attended Fort Smith Public Schools and earned a bachelor’s degree in human resource management from the University of Arkansas. His master’s degree in business is from Washburn University.

Green is active on a number of community boards including First National Bank of Fort Smith, Baptist Health-Fort Smith, Fort Smith Public Schools Foundation, Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce, Future School of Fort Smith, University of Arkansas Fort Smith Foundation and the Westark Area Council — Boy Scouts of America. He also volunteers with several nonprofit organizations.

Other AEDCE honorees

Kristi Barr, director of Workforce Development and Education for the Little Rock Regional Chamber, was also named the Outstanding Economic Developer.

William Graham Cobb III, president and CEO of the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce, was named the Outstanding Chamber Executive.

And Sue McGowan, director of Economic Development/CEO of the Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce, was presented with the Maria Haley Lifetime Leadership Award for Economic Development.