The former home of Regions Bank in Booneville, will be sold today in an online only auction, with a bid deadline of 11 a.m. There will be a 10 percent buyers premium added to the winning bid amount and winning bidder must close in 20 days.

According to promotional material, the building at 127 East Main Street in Booneville is roughly 4,984 square feet sitting on 1.2 acres.

In addition to the bank building in Booneville, there are buildings in Trumann, Jonesboro, and England available in what is being labeled an absolute auction in which all properties will be sold to the highest bidder, regardless of price. Nationwide there are buildings available in 16 states.

For more information visit www.auctionmanagementcorp.com.