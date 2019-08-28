The Gospel Comedy Explosion is set to happen at Pine Bluff, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The doors open at 5 p.m.

This night of laughter will feature Bryant Hannah, Tony Tone and “Funnyman” Prescott, according to the Stuff in The Bluff website.

Organizers recently announced local outlets to purchase tickets to the show. General admission is $15 per person and preferred seating is $30 per person.

Tickets are available at the Pine Bluff Convention Center box office: Thursday, Aug. 29 — noon to 6 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 30 — noon to 6 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 1 — noon to showtime at 6 p.m.

Tickets may also be purchased at Pine Bluff — Pop’s Barber Shop, 301 S. Main St.; Fathers and Sons Clothier, 2801 S. Olive St./Suite 35A, (Jefferson Square Shopping Center); and Looking Good, 507 Mallard Loop; and at Little Rock — Ugly Mike’s Records - 4710 W. 12th St.

“Get ready for an evening of good clean fun,” a spokesman said of the comedy show.

“Superstar Comedian Steve Harvey says this about ‘Funnyman Prescott’: ‘One of my favorite all time comedians, Prescott, you gotta go see this man,’” according to the news release.

To purchase tickets online, visit itickets.com. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.