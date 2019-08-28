THEFTS

NORTH SEVENTH STREET AND GARRISON AVENUE: A cellphone valued at $1,000 was reported stolen.

SOUTH 10TH STREET, 100 BLOCK: A pair of shoes and a Regions Bank deposit bag containing cash valued at $5,050 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

NORTH 30TH STREET, 2200 BLOCK: A push lawn mower valued at $35 was reported stolen in a break-in.

SOUTH L STREET, 2400 BLOCK: An iPod, a purse, two credit cards and money valued at $220 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

SOUTH 10TH STREET, 100 BLOCK: An Apple watch, two cellphones and jewelry valued at $1,800 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

NORTH 53RD STREET, 2300 BLOCK: Makeup and lawn care equipment valued at $500 were reported stolen.

NORTH 31ST STREET, 1800 BLOCK: A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $10,000 was reported stolen.

NORTH 35TH STREET, 900 BLOCK: Four ladders valued at $1,065 were reported stolen.

ASSAULTS

LISA ANN TAYLOR OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree battery on an officer, misdemeanor theft of less than $1,000 of property, fleeing on foot, refusal to submit to arrest and second-degree criminal impersonation and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant out of Fort Smith.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

JENNIFER MICHELLE HOUSE OF UNIONTOWN was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to deliver.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported someone had used her debit card number to make multiple purchases totaling $931.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported $950 was stolen from a prepaid card.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

COREY DEAN BROWN OF LAVACA was arrested on suspicion of felony breaking or entering.

PATTY LEA DOWDEN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on an unspecified felony warrant out of Carrol County.

DOUGLAS EUGENE DALTON OF SPRINGDALE was arrested on a felony absconding warrant, suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and a parole violation.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported $1,000 damage to the back glass on a Chevrolet Silverado.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported $600 damage to the back window of a 2003 Cadillac Escalade.