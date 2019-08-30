Special to The Commercial

Friday

Aug 30, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Arkansas


Timothy T. Releford, 104 N. Lowe, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 19.


Mark Charles Voumard, 310 W. 22nd St., #15, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 21.


Jimmy Halland Kimila Hall, 1509 S. Rose St., Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 22.


Bradley


Jane Jackson, 24 Cloverdale Drive, Warren; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 21.


Cleveland


Dorothy S. Weaver, P.O. Box 133, Kingsland; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 19.


Dallas


Debra Faye Thompson, 2542 Highway 273, Fordyce; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 19.


Tamali Michelle Raney, 704 W. Second St., Fordyce; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 22.


Loleta Michelle Davis, P.O. Box 465, Fordyce; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 26.


Desha


Joenettia Jackson, 302 Carver St., McGehee; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 21.


David Dwayne Gasaway, dba David Gasaway Farm Partnership and Charlotte Ruth Gasaway, dba David Gasaway Farm Partnership, 2070 State Highway 83 N, Dumas; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 26.


Drew


Jeremy Campbell, 141 Market St., Apt. 271, Monticello; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 20.


Juanita Holley, 141 Market St., Apt. 271, Monticello; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 20.


Jaymie J. Oglesby, 541 McKinstry Ave., Wilmar; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 26.


Grant


Robert Tom Terry Jr. and Lavern Washington Terry, 6291 Olloway Road, Sheridan; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 19.


Chester F. Simmons Jr. and Diana G. Simmons, 1623 S. Rock St., Apt. 8, Sheridan; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 26.


Michael Wayde Rhodes and Amanda Mae Rhodes, 106 Main St., Leola; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 26.


Scott Kevin Gray and Glenda Joyce Gray, 10108 Highway 167 S, Sheridan; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 26.


Jefferson


Caleb Ply, 623 Ply Drive, Redfield; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 19.


Rashunda Amanda Jenkins, aka Rashunda Pridgeon, 904 Deer Run N, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 19.


Latasha Dodds, 3301 Ridgway Road, Apt. H2, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 19.


Barbara Sission, aka Barbara Gipson, aka Barbara Mitchell, 4203 W. Second Ave., White Hall; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 20.


David K. Pritchard and Susan D. Pritchard, 7412 N. Pinewood Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 20.


Mark Sheltman, 12103 U.S. 270, White Hall; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 20.


Tashima Kaylonda Franklin, aka Tashima Kaylonda Shelby, aka Tashima Kaylonda Davis, 3410 W. 16th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 20.


Tally Clinton Moore, 555 Highway 365 S, Redfield; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 21.


Tonisha Morris, 4511 S. Main St., Apt. 110, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 24.


Marcia A. Morris, 2003 Bell St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 24.


Patricia Ann Pryor, P.O. Box 9535, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 26.


Melissa Osborne, 1117 Ussery Road, Jefferson; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 26.