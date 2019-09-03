From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports

Resident reports scammer

A Guy resident called police last month after a woman attempted to scam him through text.

According to an incident report, the 62-year-old complainant received a text message around 2:40 p.m. Aug. 17 from a woman named “Janette.”

The number the woman attempting to scam the Faulkner County man was 530-883-8068, according to the report.

When the woman texted the complainant, she claimed he had won $600 and that she would need him to send over $75 to receive his prize. Once she received the money, the woman said she would send the $600-prize through FedEx. According to the report, the woman also told the Guy resident he would need to pay the FedEx driver an additional $75 upon delivery.

The complainant told deputy Charles Vaughan “he knew this was a scam and he refused to pay.” However, after he rejected the “prize,” the woman who called herself “Janette” started sending threatening messages, the report states.

“[The man] advised that after he refused again, the lady stated that if he did not pay the money they would come and kidnap his child and kill him and then they would kill him as well,” the report reads.

Harassment complaint filed

A Vilonia man is accused of harassing a Greenbrier resident over the past 10 months.

According to an incident report, a 40-year-old Greenbrier man called police Aug. 22 saying Samuel Tyson Mayhan, 40, of Vilonia has been harassing him since November.

The Greenbrier man told deputy Gary Dixon that the alleged suspect left a note that read “Watching You” on his vehicle the week prior to his complaint. The complainant also said the Vilonia man “has been calling and harassing him nonstop.”

According to the report, the alleged suspect has also left threatening messages for the Greenbrier man.

The complainant said he “has filed multiple reports regarding the same behavior.”

After talking with the Greenbrier man, deputy Dixon told the man how to get a copy of the report as well as how to file charges against Mayhan if he wished to do so, according to the report.

Neighbors concerned about mail theft

An unknown suspect has been stealing main from individuals living on McCord Road.

One possible victim called the sheriff’s office around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22 regarding the recent thefts, according to an incident report.

The 70-year-old woman told police one of her neighbors returned home earlier that day to find his mailbox, along with at least four other, had been left open. The 61-year-old man who found the opened mailboxes later told authorities he was expecting a package and believes it was stolen.

The man said he was expecting four music books to be delivered on the day in question, so he called the United States Postal Service regarding the matter when he realized the package was not in his mailbox, according to the report. When he talked to a USPS representative, the 61-year-old learned the package had been dropped off at 12:35 p.m.

The 70-year-old woman who called police about the thefts said that while she was unsure if any of her mail was taken that day, she wanted the incident documented.

Police called after family scuffle

A Vilonia woman called police on Aug. 24 to file a battery report against her granddaughter.

The 70-year-old Vilonia woman told deputy Charles Wilks that her granddaughter kicked her as the two began yelling at each other around 3 p.m. Aug. 24.

According to an incident report, the 70-year-old was upset because her 30-year-old granddaughter had been "sleeping all the time and not taking care of her children." On the day in question, the complainant said she woke up her granddaughter "to have her take care of her children when she became irate."

At one point, the grandmother grabbed her granddaughter by the shirt. The woman's granddaughter told police she was "attempting to get sober for the last couple of weeks" and that the medications she is taking makes her "sleep long hours during the day." The woman said she kicked her grandmother because the 70-year-old had grabbed her shirt.

Neither of the women wanted to press charges against the other, according to the report. However, the 70-year-old asked deputy Wilks what she should do to have her granddaughter evicted from the home.