The Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County will host a welcome reception for its new president and chief executive officer, Allison J.H. Thompson.

The event will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Pine Bluff Country Club, according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Participants may RSVP by Friday, Sept. 6, to the Alliance and Commerce, at 870-535-0110.