The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the election center, 123 S. Main St.

Tentative agenda items include building security and moisture concerns and public comments on new business (2 minutes per speaker), according to a news release.

New business includes appointing election officials for the Nov. 5 school elections, set the date and time for voting machine preparation, logic and accuracy testing and public demonstration; and the County Judge’s response to Secretary of State Election Division’s question about Jefferson County’s willingness/ability to pay a share of new voting equipment costs.