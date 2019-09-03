LITTLE ROCK — Police in Little Rock say a suspect has been arrested in the death of a 20-year-old man who was shot on the front porch of a residence.

Authorities say 26-year-old Derrick Green was arrested early Saturday. Pulaski County Jail records indicate he is being held without bond on a murder complaint. The records do not indicate if he is represented by an attorney.

Police say he is accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Cameron Pearson shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators say Pearson was shot several times and died after being taken to a local hospital.

Investigators believe the two men were involved in an altercation earlier Friday. Officials say at least one witness told investigators they believed Pearson was shot in a drive-by shooting.