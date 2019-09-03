The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) will host its annual homecoming celebration Sunday, Sept. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 5, according to a news release.

Sunday, Sept. 29

10:30 a.m. — Homecoming celebration will begin Sunday, Sept. 29, with UAPB Day at Full Counsel Church, 517 S. Cherry St. Sponsored by Word of Faith Student Fellowship – UAPB Chapter, the free, public event will feature the UAPB Vesper Choir and M4 (Marching Musical Machine of the Midsouth).

5 p.m. — The day continues with the Gospel Extravaganza in the J.M. Ross theatre of the Hathaway-Howard Fine Arts Building at UAPB. The doors open at 4 p.m. The Student Government Association is sponsoring the event. Tickets are $5 for general public, $3 for local K-12th grade students with a valid ID, and free for UAPB students and employees with a valid ID.

Monday, Sept. 30

11 a.m. — On Monday, Sept. 30, the Black and Gold Paw and Paint session will be held on L.A. “Prexy” Davis Sr. Drive. Sponsored by the Homecoming committee, the event will feature students and faculty painting paw prints along the length of Prexy Drive until they reach Simmons Bank Field. A Homecoming Barbeque will take place immediately after on the parking lot of Larrison Hall. Food will be provided by Aramark Food Services at a cost of $7 for attendees without a meal plan. A card swipe will available for UAPB students with a valid ID.

7 p.m. — The evening will be full of laughter for UAPB students during a comedy show at the Hathaway-Howard Fine Arts building.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Chancellor’s Tower Talk will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1., around the W.E. O’Bryant Bell Tower. The Office of the Chancellor is sponsoring the activity.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Noon — Festivities continue Wednesday, Oct. 2, with Jazz in the Café in the L.A. Davis Sr. Student Union cafeteria.

6:30 p.m. — The coronation ceremony will be held Wednesday in the J.M. Ross theatre of the Hathaway-Howard Fine Arts Building. Officials will crown Jade Saichai West as the 90th Miss UAPB and Jalen Phillips the 5th Mister UAPB during the formal event. The doors open at 5 p.m. The Coronation Ball will begin immediately after the ceremony in the L.A. Davis Sr. Student Union lounge for students only.

Thursday, October 3

8:30 a.m. — On Thursday, Oct. 3, the day will begin with the alumni scholarship golf tournament at Harbor Oaks golf course. Registration for the event can be completed by calling the Office of Alumni Affairs at 870-575-8499 or visiting the homecoming website (www.uapb.edu/homecoming).

11 a.m. — At the Kenneth L. Johnson Sr. Health Physical Education and Recreation (HPER) complex, the Lady Lions Volleyball team will play Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO.)

3 p.m. — The Lady Lions Volleyball team will face Fisk University at the HPER.

8 p.m. — The day continues with a Bonfire Festival at the HPER complex parking lot. Sponsored in part by Wal-Mart of Pine Bluff, the festival will be followed by a bonfire at 9:30 p.m. The event will feature food trucks, games, and prizes. The bonfire will feature guest artist Trina Da Baddest. Parental discretion for children under 16 is advised.

Friday, Oct. 4

9:30 a.m. — On Friday, Oct. 4, the Annual Alumni Assembly will be held in the H.O. Clemmons arena of the HPER complex.

1-9 p.m. — Following the assembly, the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association will host an Alumni Luncheon and Fish Fry at the John W. Fallis Waterfront Facility in Regional Park. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $10 for UAPB students with a valid ID.

6:30 p.m. — The day continues with the Alumni Hall of Fame Banquet at in the Pine Bluff Convention Center Ballroom. Tickets are $100/person and can be purchased by calling the National Alumni Association at 870-536-2309.

7 p.m. — The Greek Show will be held Friday evening in the H.O. Clemmons arena of the HPER complex. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. The show is sponsored by the UAPB National Pan-Hellenic Council. Tickets can be purchased at the cashier’s window in the administration building at UAPB, Monday through F, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and at Father’s and Son’s Clothier in Jefferson Square. Pre-sale tickets at $10/person will be available now through Sept. 29 while supplies last. They can be purchased for $15/person Sept. 30-Oct. 4 and $20/person at the door on the day of the event.

Saturday, Oct. 5

9 a.m. — Saturday, Oct. 5, the Annual Homecoming Parade will begin in downtown Pine Bluff. Applications for the parade can be obtained at the homecoming website (www.uapb.edu/homecoming).

12:30 p.m. — Pre-game activities will begin at Simmons Bank Field.

3 p.m. — The homecoming game will feature the Golden Lions playing the Lane University Dragons. Tickets for the game can be purchased by calling the ticket office at 870-575-8601 or by visiting www.uapblionsroar.com/tickets.

Immediately following the game, the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association will host a barbecue at the John W. Fallis Waterfront Facility in Regional Park. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $10 for UAPB students with a valid ID.

With the theme, “Proud Lions Keep on Roaring,” homecoming includes events for students, alumni and the Pine Bluff community, according to the news release.

Details: Visit www.uapb.edu/homecoming or email homecoming@uapb.edu .