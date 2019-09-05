Soldiers 4 Christ will host their Praize Fest beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Evangelistic Missionary Baptist Church at North Little Rock with a Hip Hop Holy Ghost Praise Party. The guest minister will be Patrick Edmond of Jackson, Miss. At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, the event will be held at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 900 S. Grant St., at Pine Bluff and participants are urged to wear camo. Words of encouragement will be by Mt. Carmel’s pastor, the Rev. Anthony Craig. Guests will include Keenon Coleman & Co., and evangelists Debra K. Canagan and Audrea Johnson. Special to The Commercial