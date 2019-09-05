The artist-in-residence program at the University of Central Arkansas will soon welcome artist Helen Zughaib to campus.

The renowned painter’s lecture titled, “Conflict and Beauty,” will take place from 1:40-2:30 p.m. Sept. 10 in UCA’s McCastlain Hall and will also visit the “Cultural Ties,” exhibit at 12 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Baum Gallery on campus, which features several pieces of Zughaib’s artwork in addition to pieces by Sonya Clark and Joyce J. Scott on confronting racial and cultural stereotypes through art, created on varied mediums.

The exhibit will be open to the pubic now through Oct. 11.

Baum Gallery Director Brian Young said in a news release about the event, that his goal in bringing the artist to campus stemmed from her ability to “move, almost effortlessly,” among mediums.

“She works with gouache, ceramic, fiber, found objects and now, video,” he said. “I think her work will be an inspiration for our students. Hopefully, they will see that virtually any medium can be used to tell a story.”

Zughaib was born in Beirut, Lebanon, and lived in the Middle East and Europe before moving to the U.S. to study art at Syracuse University. There, she earned her bachelor’s degree from the college of visual and performing arts.

Since, her work has been on display in galleries and museums in the U.S., Europe and Lebanon and in many private and public collections in locations including the White House, World Bank at the Library of Congress and others. Her paintings are also included in the Washingtonia Collection in Washington, D.C., and have been featured in several Art-in-Embassy exhibitions abroad, including those in Brunei, Nicaragua, Mauritius, Iraq, Belgium and Lebanon.

“Helen’s work has gained additional poignancy since the Arab Spring blew into the Middle East around 2012,” Young said. “In some ways, this turmoil put Helen’s work in the spotlight in the political environment where she lives [in] Washington D.C.”

For more information, contact Young at 501-450-5793 or email bkyoung@uca.edu.

The Baum Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday.

Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.