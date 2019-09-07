A University of Arkansas at Fort Smith basketball player alleges he was cut from the team after questioning what he believes is a racist policy, but this continues to be denied by those inside the program.

In a five page statement from attorney Tom Mars, on behalf of coach Jim Boone, it is alleged that Tyler Williams’ claims against the coach were based in a desire to transfer from UAFS without having to sit out one year. A waiver would be granted, Mars said, if Tyler could show he was “run off” due to mistreatment.

One NCAA rulebook says athletes must sit a year unless a waiver is granted. Another rulebook indicates some students can play immediately if they didn’t receive a scholarship at the previous institution. The same rulebook indicates players may be able to participate immediately if they meet certain eligibility standards, though Mars said this is not the norm.

Mars’ statement says Tyler was not run off and the departure stemmed from concerns that Boone would favor two players who transferred from Delta State, Boone’s previous school, and Ole Miss. He allegedly voiced these concerns in the presence of teammates.

Tiffini Williams, Tyler’s mother, allegedly said to his teammates after a meeting with Boone in which he was released from the team that Boone would “favor his boys.”

Mars’ statement also says Tyler allegedly told a teammate in August he wanted to leave but knew “he’d be prohibited from playing at another school next year unless he left under adverse circumstances created by the coaching staff that would allow him to obtain a waiver from the NCAA.”

The Williams family met with Boone Aug. 16 regarding the comments made at their first face-to-face meeting about Tyler’s dreadlocks being unacceptable.

“From the first meeting that we had, remember that? When you first got this job and you came here. You had talked about my hair like you weren’t liking it and not wanting to recruit anyone with locks like mine,” Tyler said in the meeting, according to audio obtained by the Times Record.

“It’s not that we don’t recruit them, it’s that we make it very clear that once they get in here they’re not to have their hair that way,” Boone said. “I told you, though, because you were here before me that I didn’t think it was fair for me to tell you to cut your hair and that I was going to let you have it.”

Tyler Williams said that statement was essentially saying Boone wouldn’t bring players into the program who has hair like his.

Boone responded that he “probably won’t.”

Tyler Williams told Boone in the recording he considers that statement as racist, because he is styling his hair naturally.

Two student-athletes shared information in support of Boone and were “highly critical” of Tyler, Mars’ statement says.

One player, who is black, according to Mars’ statement, said Tyler wanted to leave and what he’s saying is “just not true.” The player’s experience being recruited by Boone was “the complete opposite of discrimination.” He wanted to speak out because the claims against Boone were “an injustice” and Tyler’s departure based on allegedly false racism “could diminish legitimate claims of racism by other African-Americans.”

The other player is allegedly “100% certain” of Tyler’s intention to transfer and hoped the meeting would create an opportunity to seek a waiver and then “chose to quit,” according to the statement.

Tyler was also upset about his locker being moved to the end. Boone said he had nothing to do with it and thought Tyler would appreciate the extra space. Mars wrote in a previous statement this was not any sort of retaliation or discrimination.

“This unwarranted defamatory assault on Coach Boone’s character all started because a kid who’s never stayed at any school longer than a year thought he was entitled to select his locker and felt comfortable demanding that the coaching staff accommodate him,” Mars wrote in the statement.

Boone and the Williams family went back and forth about the issues, before the coach ultimately “had enough,” the statement says, and told him he didn’t need to be a part of the team.

“If you want to go to school here, you can do that and you can keep your scholarship here, but you don’t need to be on this team,” Boone said.

“I’m not going to go through all of this. I’m not here for this. You need to go somewhere else,” Boone said later in the meeting. “You can go anywhere you want to go. You’ve got my blessing ... He can go wherever he wants. You can go wherever you want. I’m not going to restrict you in anyway whatsoever. I wish you nothing but the best.”

Mars’ statement said the response from Reginald Williams, Tyler’s father, wasn’t what “you’d expect from the parents of a student-athlete who had no intention of leaving the program.”

Reginald Williams is heard on the recording saying, “We will (go somewhere else). Appreciate it. Thank you.” Tyler’s last words to Boone were also “Thank you, sir.”

The statement also says the audio given to the media has been edited and doesn’t include conversations with the assistant coach, Boone’s son, where Tyler seems to be “laughing loudly.”

Mars’ statement said the “actual” full audio is revealing because it seems like the Williams family is in “good spirits” after the meeting. It also says if everyone “with a Twitter account or press credentials listened to the actual full audio, they wouldn’t hear any comments or conversations of the kind you’d expect from a student-athlete and his parents after being told he needed to go somewhere else — unless, of course, that was exactly what they wanted to hear in the first place.”

Tyler Williams told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette he told Boone he still wanted to play but was told he could keep his scholarship but wasn’t in the program.

Boone’s attorney said the full audio “conclusively proves” Tyler never said any sort of statement during or after the meeting. He also never reached out to Boone after reiterating a desire not to leave, the statement says. Tyler was listed in the transfer portal later that day.

The statement ends saying the hair policy only addressed the length of players’ hair, not the style. Boone would not have prevented or discouraged black players from wearing their hair in dreadlocks and doesn’t consider them to be unprofessional.

“What’s more, one of his other players had fairly long dreadlocks when Coach Boone recruited him and hasn’t changed anything about his hair since joining the team,” the statement reads.

The Times Record reached out to the Williams family for comment. They were reaching out to their attorney and planning to issue a statement that will “discredit the allegations.” A statement was not received by 6 p.m. Friday.