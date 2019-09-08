Northside High School updates have the city’s OK, following the approval of its conditional use application.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors approved by a vote of 6-1 the conditional use application to move forward with the project. Ward 4 Director George Catsavis voted in opposition.

Six residents spoke against the conditional use at the planning commission meeting, citing concerns about parking, traffic, loss of greenspace, student safety and loss of “historical integrity” of the outside of the building.

Resident Marilynda Farris, who said she is a retired educator, appealed the planning commission’s decision.

All schools are considered conditional use and must obtain approval from the planning commission and board. This is because of the substantial impact these projects can have on nearby property and the requirements needed to eliminate the effects are different for every site, said Brenda Andrews, interim director of Development Services.

Farris, who lives about two miles from the Northside campus, according to appeal documents, said she attended two meetings about the plans and nothing was said about the students or their learning.

The school needs to save greenspace because breathing “real” air and seeing trees and grass contributes to positive learning experiences, Farris said.

She also stated B Street will be too crowded in the morning and in the afternoon, causing traffic and safety issues, and the need to keep the building’s facade the same.

Fort Smith Director of Security and Facilities Bill Hollenbeck said the project “is and always has been about student safety.” He said the plans have been vetted by multiple groups that included students, staff, alumni and other citizens.

“Quite frankly, we are at go time. There has been considerable planning and expense up until now,” Hollenbeck said. “We respectfully request that you approve this so construction can move forward (and) we can provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students.”

Hollenbeck and the project engineers are not overly concerned about the traffic safety. There will be around 125 additional vehicles on campus with the pick-up and drop-off procedures being the same. Cars will pull to the right lane of B Street and students will get out on the side of the building, while passing cars drive in the left lane.

The one way street is safer for students, too, Hollenbeck said, compared with streets with two-way traffic.

There are no plans to close any part of B Street, though portions of C Street and 22nd have been closed at the board’s approval.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton is the parent of a recent Northside graduate. He said he understands the “belief in the tradition of Northside” but said most of it comes from teachers and administration over the years, current students and past students, in addition to the facade.

“I consider all those things, but to me, the real magic is from the first four groups, not the look of the building,” Morton said. “I think that will still be there, it will continue and the opportunity for education will improve.”

He believes the efforts to secure the building with a primary entrance and office at the front, plus secured side entries will help improve safety, which is most important.

The project includes the new secure vestibule and connected office, competition gym, storm shelters, freshman center, upgraded cafeteria and parking. Changes to the exterior will occur because of the ninth grade and office buildings, but the architects have worked to maintain the red brick exterior, two towers and the grizzly bear statue.

Mayor George McGill said some of the first black athletes from Northside are excited about the changes and new vision, but “nothing will ever change the legendary status of Northside High School.”