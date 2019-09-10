Hot Springs Village police and Garland County sheriff’s deputies recently spent hours searching for suspects wanted in connection with a report of a stolen vehicle and armed robbery. Cell phone pings were received several times near the Village’s border.



Aug. 24

Police went to a verbal domestic disturbance on Rio Place at 1:16 a.m.

An officer told a Castano Drive resident, who had a barking dog, about the Garland County noise ordinance at 2:16 a.m.

Someone sprayed graffiti on a DeSoto Golf Course halfway house between 9 p.m. Aug. 23 and 5:45 a.m. today.

A Villager said he receive a scam call saying he would receive a $300 Microsoft rebate for expiring technical support. He was later told the company had accidentally transferred $10,000 into his account, asking him to refund $9,700 – but it was a transfer between his own accounts.

A man was reportedly hitting a woman in a parking lot of a Highway 7 business, but both were gone when an officer arrived.

A restaurant owner told a golfer he was not welcome in the restaurant, and he reportedly became irate and loudly profane. He was presented a copy of a no-trespass notice, but the owner was told he could be in the golf pro shop, which is in the building.

An officer assisted the Garland County Sheriff’s Department after a report of two people trying to break into a building into the 3300 block of Highway 7.

After a 911 hangup call on Porrino Lane at 7:45 p.m., with the sound of glass breaking, police found a domestic disturbance, with one woman receiving injuries to her hand and face, and the other receiving forearm and stomach injuries. Roommates Billie Thornton, 29, and Kathleen Haywood, 60, were each arrested for third-degree battery and taken to Garland County jail. Thornton’s charge was upgraded to second-degree battery – a felony – due to Haywood’s age. While Garland County deputies were searching Thornton, they found 2 grams of a white crystal-like substance, which she said was methamphetamine. She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Aug. 25

After an 8:38 a.m. call, an officer found two empty water bottles and to-go trays from Olive Garden dumped on Rocoso Drive, near the trailhead. No identifying marks were found with the litter.

A patrolling officer found graffiti on Ponderosa Lane at 3:22 p.m.

Aug. 26

A patrolling officer found graffiti in 12-inch letters spelling out “Fire Nalley,” in the westbound traffic lane in front of the POA building at 7:30 a.m. The same words were also found in the POA parking lot’s exit lane, and in the parking lot of Coronado Community Center.

A La Vista Lane resident said she would evict a relative.

After a Maravilla Way 911 hangup, the caller told a responding officer she had misdialed a number, and would stay on the line next time.

A caller was concerned about the well-being of people reportedly swimming at Balboa beach at 8:50 p.m., but no one was found.

Aug. 27

A patrolling officer saw a woman with 3 unleashed dogs on Calella Road, and told her about the Garland County animal ordinance.

The maintenance shop for Balboa and Coronado golf courses told police someone broke in and stole about 10 gallons of pre-mixed oil/gas and 5 gallons of gas, as well as 2 gas containers.

A red Ford Focus reportedly was driven erratically westbound on DeSoto. An officer later spoke to the driver, who arrived home right after the officer went there, and he denied any wrongdoing.

After a man flagged down an officer on La Granja Circle at 5:13 p.m., the man said he had fallen and broken his phone, and asked to be evaluated by LifeNet. He later refused to be transported for treatment.

A motorist said she was northbound on South Barcelona Road, near DeSoto Boulevard, when she hit a deer head-on prior to 8:21 p.m. The deer could not be located.

Police went to the area of Atrayente Way and Sopresa Way at 10:35 p.m. to watch for a reportedly stolen vehicle with armed males and juvenile females, after Garland County Sheriff’s Department reported a cell phone ping in the area from one of the suspects. Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Department and Malvern Police Department earlier entered a bulletin for the vehicle, a gray Honda Fit with temporary tags. Suspects were wanted for aggravated robbery and kidnapping. Garland County and Village officers spent hours scouring the area in and out of the Village looking for the suspects.

An officer looking for the suspects in the previous report was called to an East Villena Drive home at 10:45 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. Both residents had been drinking. Charles E. Pickle, 65, was arrested for third-degree domestic battery, and was taken to Garland County jail.

Aug. 28

A patrolling officer saw 2 small dogs with collars running loose near Isabella boat ramp at 10:26 a.m.

A state trooper called for assistance on Highway 5 at 3:11 p.m., but the trooper said he was all right when the officer arrived.

An officer delivered an out-of-state death notification on La Granja Circle at 4:55 p.m.

After a Balboa beach disturbance at 5:13 p.m., an officer found that the beach patrol had spoken to a nicotine vapor user on the beach, a policy violation. The beach patroller thought another party had yelled profanity aimed at her, but the nicotine huffer said it was a misunderstanding and friends had aimed the profanity at him. An officer told the parties the beach was a family place, asking them to watch their language.

An officer stopped a vehicle on Ponce de Leon Drive outside Balboa Gate after he saw it turn right from Balearic Road without using a turn signal. The driver was picked up on a Garland County misdemeanor failure-to-comply warrant, and was taken to Garland County jail. He was also cited for driving on a suspended license and received a written warning for failure to use a turn signal.

After a welfare check at 9 p.m. for a man who had missed church and had not been seen all day, an officer found the man lying on the floor near his bed in a Lake Cortez neighborhood. LifeNet evaluated him and he was taken to the Coronado Center helicopter-landing pad for transport to National Park Medical Center.

Aug. 29

A Pyrenees Circle resident found her home ransacked, with items missing. Among missing items were a 60-inch Philips TV, Bose speakers, an Xbox and jewelry.

A disorderly man reportedly set fire to a tree on National Forest property in the 3200 block of Little Blakely Creek Road. A Village officer assisted Garland County Sheriff’s Department.

A Cortez Golf Course resident told police he saw a man, wearing a cowboy hat and driving a white golf cart, riding on the No. 7 green to pick up a golf ball. After the resident yelled not to use the golf cart on the green, the man drove close to the house and asked what the problem was. Cortez staff checked the green, which had tire marks in the dew, but apparently was not damaged.

Aug. 30

An officer met a Garland County sheriff’s deputy at the West Gate at 12:31 a.m., and gave a stranded Villager a courtesy ride the rest of the way home.



