THEFTS

JACKSON STREET, 6700 BLOCK: A wallet, a driver's license, a debit card and a gas card valued at $10 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

SOUTH 67TH STREET, 3700 BLOCK: A break-in was reported.

SOUTH P STREET, 4700 BLOCK: A motor scooter valued at $795 was reported stolen.

OAK GROVE STREET, 3200 BLOCK: A TV, a karaoke set, an ice maker and a portable refrigerator valued at $1,400 were reported stolen.

3825 PHOENIX AVE.: Athletic clothing and shoes valued at $500 were reported stolen from Dick's Sporting Goods.

ASSAULTS

A MAN, NO ADDRESS LISTED, reported a man he was playing soccer with punched him in the jaw.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

AN EMPLOYEE AT GRANDAD'S, 4009 Midland Blvd., reported a customer passed a fake $100 bill to the bartender.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man stole her credit card and made a charge of $8.92.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A WOMAN, NO ADDRESS LISTED, reported her mother-in-law threatened to shoot her.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

DONNY FARRON HARRIS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice warrant out of Missouri.

ALYSA DAWN COLSON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on an unspecified felony warrant out of Benton County.

CANDACE NICOLE MASHBURN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on an unspecified felony warrant out of Alma.