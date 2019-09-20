OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City doctor and another from Tulsa are facing federal charges in separate indictments alleging they illegally dispensed opioid drugs.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Oklahoma City announced Friday 62-year-old Dr. David Quy was indicted on 55 counts of illegally diverting prescription narcotics. Prosecutors allege Quy wrote fraudulent prescriptions for years while working at the Family Medicine Center in Warr Acres.

Court records don't indicate an attorney for Quy.

In a separate indictment in Tulsa, a doctor and two employees at the Southside Medical Clinic in Tulsa are charged with conspiring to illegally distribute opioids from 2010 to 2018.

Prosecutors say 66-year-old Dr. Christopher Moses and clinic employees Melisa Million and Kay Speir were arrested on Thursday.

Moses' attorney Phil Frazier says his client "absolutely denies the charges."