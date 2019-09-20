A man reportedly sprayed an unknown substance in the faces of two women during a residential robbery.

Two women told Fort Smith police the man, who they knew by name, robbed them after he wouldn't leave their apartment in the 5200 block of Johnson Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday and was harassing them. They said he was acting paranoid and then sprayed both of them in the face, causing their faces to burn, the report states.

The women said they could hear the man rummaging around and left the apartment with two cellphones and a purse containing a wallet and an Oklahoma driver's license valued at $400.

The man when reached by one of the women through a tablet argued with her, told her he was going to call the Department of Human Services on her and hung up. The women said one of their daughters reached the man and that he argued with her, hung up and then turned off both cellphones.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.