The Ouachita Speaker Series recent offering featured Chuck Dovish, television notable for his production and starring in “Exploring Arkansas” a favorite on Arkansas Educational Television Network (AETN).

Dovish opened his dialogue offering his gratitude to the generosity and kindness of Arkansas residents. “Thank you so much. The people of Arkansas are the most wonderful people I know,” said Dovish.

He said an upcoming show will feature the cars in John Hollansworth’s collection. “He let me sit in a car that was in the Indy 500 and it was quite a thrill for me; as I had no idea it would take me 10 minutes to get into the car and when you finally get in, you’re lying down driving with just your head sticking out, “ he joked.

He has been asked many times if he was from Arkansas. “I always wished I was from the south because I’ve read all the books about the south, loved southern cooking and married a southern belle. I’ve seen ‘Gone With The Wind’ about 227 times,” he joked. “No, I’m from Ohio, but now I’m an Arkansan and I live in Greers Ferry.”

Dovish spoke about the hidden beauty in Arkansas and his goal not only to explore all facets of the state but also to let families know where to take their children, helping them stay outdoors and enjoy the wonderful aspects of nature.

“Incidentally, I met my wife when she inquired about the White River area on Facebook contacts in 2012. We met and both loved the catfish at Jack’s Fishing Resort and were married in a hot air balloon floating over Arkansas.”

He added the short, scenic Moonshiners Cave Trail near West Fork, Arkansas, along with stopping at the Bootleg Whiskey Cave, a popular ghost tour where there’s said to be paranormal activities in the noted underground storage place for bootleg whiskey.

“I was with KTHV channel 11 for over 25 years and after its purchase, my position changed to ordinary reporting assignments. So when AETN offered me a quality position doing what I loved, it was certainly a blessing.”

“Arkansas is second to none with 52 state parks and no fees. The Buffalo National River was the first ever national river,” he said. He also recommended Twin Falls near Mount Sherman and Jasper. Twin Falls is where the Big Devil’s Fork and the Long Devil’s Fork meet creating beautiful falls. He said when heavy rain falls, the runoff creates a third falls. “Walking to it is level and short and when you reach it you will think you are in Hawaii.”

Dovish expanded conversation on the Arkansas Goat Trail featuring an expanded vista of Indian Mountain and east Hot Springs. “It’s a 6-mile round trip on a hiking path, but well worth the visit.” He said it was an incredibly beautiful area with many waterfalls, caves and natural bridges. “You can drive under the falls (Car Wash Falls) and your car gets washed, thus the name.”

Dovish’s “Exploring Arkansas” showcases all the adventure and beauty of the Natural State. It is a one-of-a-kind program featuring the most spectacular sights in Arkansas.

For more information on Chuck Dovish go to any of the following websites: www.aetn.org/programs/exploring arkansas; www.linkedin.com/in/chuck-dovish-32b8362a and www.facebook.com/Chuck Dovish.

