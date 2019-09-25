Protesters on Tuesday called for University of Arkansas Fort Smith administrators to fire UAFS basketball coach Jim Boone following allegations of racial discrimination against former basketball player Tyler Williams.

Williams left the university after he alleged Boone on Aug. 16 discriminated against him because he told him he didn't like his dreadlocks and wouldn't recruit players with hair like his. The protesters during their demonstration Tuesday evening outside the UAFS Stubblefield Center called for Boone's firing, announced the creation of a written petition for disciplinary action and announced their boycotting of men's basketball games in light of the allegations.

The demonstration followed university administrators Sept. 11 announcement that they found no evidence of racial discrimination in their probe into the incident between Boone and Tyler Williams. Administration later announced they intended to create diversity committees for the entire school and for the athletic department. Boone also issued a public apology through the university for his "out of character" reaction in his meeting with Tyler Williams.

Tyler Williams' father Reggie Williams said he would like Boone to issue a personal apology to him and Tyler Williams' mother Tiffini Williams.

"All of this could have been solved if Coach Boone had just said, 'Tyler, I’m sorry.' It would have never had to have go any further," said Reggie Williams, who on Tuesday drove from Edmond, Oklahoma to Fort Smith with Tiffini Williams.

Reggie Williams during the protest also said Tyler Williams did not "leave" the team but rather was "put off" the team. He said his son called them the day after he had moved back to campus and told them the news.

UAFS Chancellor Terisa Riley in response to Reggie Williams' claim said she could see from the audio recording of the incident "how they could feel that he was essentially dismissed" by Boone. However, she also said she could see how Boone didn't execute any formal dismissal.

Riley also said UAFS Athletic Director Curtis Janz was unclear over whether Tyler Williams was dismissed from the team or if he left on his own.

"A really good young man who’s intelligent and was a great student here is no longer a student here, and I am sorry for that," Riley said. "I wish that was not the case."

Tyler Williams, who now plays basketball for Southern Nazarene University in Oklahoma City, is "doing well, considering the circumstances," said Tiffini Williams.

"That Dr. Riley said, 'I am not going to make (Boone) apologize' — she needs to check herself on that," Tiffini Williams said. Riley in her response said she could not speak for Boone.

Reggie Williams and others at the protest said Boone has tainted not only UAFS but the city of Fort Smith with his words. Former UAFS student Kristina Jones said she felt "embarrassed" to be part of the city or have ever gone to the university.

Jones and others marched the sidewalk in front of the Stubblefield Center while calling out chants like "I am not my hair" and "fire Boone." Community leaders including AR District 78 state Rep. Jay Richardson, Ward 2 City Director Andre Good and Fort Smith police Lt. Wendall Sampson were among the marchers.

Jones said she believes firing Boone is a "really simple" decision.

"Once that happens, the dust will settle," she said.

UAFS women's basketball player Alexis Brown, who on Sept. 17 publicly asked administrators how they expected her to be a student athlete at the university in light of the incident, encouraged protesters to keep demonstrating. Riley in response to the protest said she was happy for demonstrators to use the campus to express their beliefs.

"This is for the next Tyler Williams who wants to come to UAFS," Tiffini Williams said. "As long as you have Coach Boone, you’re not going to get another Tyler Williams."