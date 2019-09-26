The Spiritual Wings of Joy gospel singers will conduct a live recording at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 4412 S. Ohio St.

Bishop Kenneth Robinson, the Rev. Walter Witherspoon and the Rev. Travis Jackson Jr. will be featured along with the Old Saint James Mass Choir and the Spiritual Wings of Joy.

Other singers will include Morgan Monk, a local recording artist and member of Old St. James Missionary Baptist church; Ben Reddick and Nu Image, the Rev. R.C. Barnes and Another Chapter and GENUINE of Dumas.

Advanced tickets are $5 and tickets at the door will be $10. Details: Dee Clay, 870-872-2361; and Fathers and Sons Clothier, 870-536-7848.