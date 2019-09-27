About 35 area business and education leaders participated in a poverty simulator last week at the First Baptist Family Life Center.

During a debriefing session to close the exercise the participants portraying the impoverished were asked to sum up their feelings of dealing with limited resources.

The responses included frustrated, overwhelmed, panic, desperation, irritated, empathetic, broken, stress, defeated, out-of-place, exhausted, dreadful, hopeless, and even the acronym SOL.

Vendors portraying a variety of roles offered feeling sorry for them, surprise at what those with less were willing to accept, to even tired.

The exercise, provided by the University of Central Arkansas’ Community Development Institute, sought to allow those who may seldom — or never — interact with the poor to see what the life entails, or “living on the edge,” as the simulation is named.

Shelby Fiegel, who led the exercise for UCA, said the simulation had participants deciding how to spread their income through all phases of their life.

There were pawn shops, children’s daycare, children in schools, employment pursuits, banks, service organizations, a police presence with jail for both adults and juveniles, human services, case workers, health care needs, payday advances, mortgage companies, utilities, and a grocery store all seeking payments or requiring attention.

Most participants unaccustomed to the plight, as Fiegel predicted beforehand, didn’t even think about the food the first week. Some wound up homeless, through eviction and other means; children were put into jail. Others were presented “opportunities” to deliver packages for income.

The pawn shop owner said he was surprised to see what folks would give up to obtain so little. The employer made a mistake and shorted a worker who said nothing.

Fiegel told the actors those portraying vendors were told to make the simulation as realistic as possible including answering a question to which they didn’t know the answer with an “I don’t know” and an invitation to return to the agency tomorrow.

That was one of the most noted portions of the simulation for some.

Others said because they were portraying children they learned what the children are likely thinking as they see parents struggle to make ends meet, opening the avenues to generational poverty because that is all they know and therefore, expect.

The actors were assigned roles within families including traditional, grandparents with grandchildren, single mothers, single fathers, aunts and uncles, adopted children, and elderly.

“Every family is unique and they have their unique challenges they have to overcome throughout the simulation,” she said. “We think the best thing is getting all these different (actors) to communicated with one another.”

Asked what they learned, one participant said flatly, “I don’t see how they get out.”

Another said she found that the struggle caused a level of neglect for children as parents attempt to make it all work.

One participant encouraged others to be aware that someone’s income does should not determine their value as a human being, while another challenged their peers to make a connection with someone they might otherwise ignore, to reach out.

While drugs were a limited aspect of the exercise because Fiegel said it is impossible to simulate addiction — she did swipe transportation passes and the like — and one participant implored the group to not assume poor means addiction or that those with less are simply not trying.

Fiegel said the simulators have been held at UCA for five of six years through its Community Development Institute, of which Booneville Development Corporation/South Logan County Chamber Executive Director Susan Bulger is a graduate, and who was able to land the onsite visit.

“They grew in popularity and a lot of people wanted to bring them back to their community because a lot of people can’t go to the CDI for a whole week for training” said Fiegel. “We recognize that a lot of board members, city council members and like that in rural areas don’t have the time to take off to do the training.”

Fiegel said she was pleased with the cross-section represent ion of participants, which included elected officials, nonprofit workers, healthcare, educators, business leaders, as well as representatives from Sen. John Boozman and Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s offices.