Area nonprofit groups are invited to apply for funds raised through the Times Record’s annual Community Christmas Card.

During the campaign, readers will be asked to submit $2 per name to be included in the Community Christmas Card, which will be published in the Times Record on Christmas Eve. The campaign begins Thanksgiving Day.

Articles about the nonprofit agency that is selected to receive the funds will appear in the Times Record throughout the holiday season. The agency that is selected will be notified by early November.

To receive an application, email Times Record Editor Mardi Taylor, mtaylor@swtimes.com. Applications are due Oct. 31.