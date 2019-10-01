The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960 will meet at noon Thursday, Oct. 3, at Momma’s Diner in Regency Square, 3017 W. 28th Ave.

Those attending the Sepember meeting were Robert Porter, Dr. Herman and Suzanne Ginger, and Bill and Norma Ridgway Ray. Porter blessed the food and the gathering, according to a news release.

All classmates from the year 1960 and other years are invited to attend the meetings, according to the release.

Any update on classmates may be given to Janice Helvie Tiner at 870-692-3648, Ruby Poteet at 870-879-1378 or Norma Ray at 870-535-0303.